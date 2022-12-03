BOYS' BASKETBALL: Warriors run away from Pirates

SCOTTSBURG — Charlestown visited Scottsburg on Friday night and saw its Pirate ship sunk quickly by a relentless Warriors' squad.
The hosts started fast and never looked back en route to a 72-25 thumping of Charlestown. The win was Scottsburg’s sixth straight over the Pirates (1-2, 0-2 MSC).
“Both the losses we had this week are against two very good teams,” said Charlestown head coach Matt Lynch, whose team previously suffered an 82-55 loss to Silver Creek on Tuesday. “I look at Scottsburg as the sectional favorite and they didn’t do anything tonight that would make me think otherwise. They’ve got five guys on the court that can hit the 3(-pointer) and score from anywhere. They were physical with us tonight. Our youth showed a little bit tonight in our first road game in not an easy environment up here.”
The Warriors junior guard Kody Clancy led all scorers with 21 points, which included two triples. Six-foot-9 junior Wyatt Zellers scored 18 and senior Jacob Martin added 12 for Scottsburg (3-0, 3-0).
“Our guys are so unselfish,” Scottsburg’s third-year head coach Eric Richardson said. “They’ve played together for a long time now. They’re not worried about who’s scoring the points. They just want to make the right play to get great looks, and they did a really good job of that tonight.”
The Pirates were paced by sophomore guard Demterius Phelps’ eight points.
“I thought Demetrius competed really well,” Lynch said. “We’re trying to get him more aggressive because he’s really quick and can get to the rim against most teams we play.”
Scottsburg bolted out of the gate and posted a 24-4 lead at the first stop. The Warriors held Charlestown to 2 of 11 first-quarter shooting and forced three Lynch timeouts in the opening frame.
“Those things like talking on the court, helping on defense and other things are just not translating from practice to games yet,” Lynch said. “But we’re young. We’ve got one senior, three juniors and the rest are freshman and sophomores. We’re kind of throwing the young guys to the wolves right now, but hopefully that will pay off. Our guys are winners and we just need more practice time to work hard and get better everyday.”
The Warriors continued their barrage in the second stanza and had a commanding 50-16 lead at halftime. However, the biggest negative for the Pirates in the first half was watching sophomore sharp-shooter Grason Connell go down with an ankle injury.
“He rolled it pretty good and there was no reason for him to try to return to the court tonight,” Lynch said. “He’s had ankle trouble in the past, so we’re just hoping this isn’t bad and he can be back to 100 percent soon. “
There were no shortage of bright spots for the home team. Scottsburg dominated the backboards (43-22) and shot the ball well all night. However it was the defensive end of the court that most pleased the head Warrior.
“We obviously had a really good first half, but the thing I was really pleased with was our defense,” said Richardson, whose team held Charlestown to just 28-percent shooting. “I think our offense is a little bit ahead of our defense right now, but tonight was about as good defensively as I’ve been a part of over the last three years.”
Lynch talked about his team needing to regroup and focus on getting better each day. He also said the Pirates simply need the full complement of their roster to do that.
“We’ve got a lot of things to work on and we just haven’t had much practice time since Tuesday night’s game,” Lynch said. “We’ve had some injuries and illnesses and it’s been tough to find some continuity and camaraderie, so we’re still trying to figure some things out. We didn’t have (Austin) Pickerell or (Tre) Martin tonight and then Grason went down. But the bottom line is I’ve got to be better and get the team better prepared and hopefully we can turn this thing around. The good thing is tonight was only the third game of the season.”
Scottsburg’s next game is at 1:30 p.m. Saturday versus Cincinnati's Walnut Hills in the BODYARMOR Classic at Charlestown. The Pirates return to the court Tuesday, when they host Henryville.
.
SCOTTSBURG 72, CHARLESTOWN 25
Charlestown 4 12 7 2 — 25
Scottsburg 24 26 12 10 — 72
Charlestown (1-2, 0-2 MSC): AJ Todd 4, Jaydon Berkley 5, Jake Ottersbach 2, Ethan French 6, Demetrius Phelps 8.
Scottsburg (3-0, 3-0): Dare Bowles 3, Kyle McGinnis 6, Caden Richardson 7, Jack Miller 1, Bryson Mata 2, Wyatt Zellers 18, Kody Clancy 21, Jacob Martin 12, Caden Howell 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 1 of 18 (Berkley); Scottsburg 8 of 25 (Bowles, McGinnis, Richardson 2, Clancy 2, Martin 2).
Rebounds: Charlestown 22, Scottsburg 43.
Turnovers: Charlestown 19, Scottsburg 10.
Field-goal shooting: Charlestown 12 of 42, Scottsburg 26 of 56.
Free-throw shooting: Charlestown 0 of 4, Scottsburg 12 of 19.
Junior varsity: Scottsburg 52-46.