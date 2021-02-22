NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy snapped an eight-game losing skid with a decisive 76-36 victory over visiting Medora on Monday night.
The Warriors, who had lost seven of those eight games by nine points or less, started fast against the Hornets, outscoring them 16-6 in the first quarter.
CAI increased its lead to 34-20 by halftime before outpointing Medora 42-16 in the second half.
Caleb Doss scored a game-high 17 points to lead a balanced attack for the Warriors. Nate Doss added 13 while Brady Dunn and Caleb Roy netted 11 points apiece for CAI (7-14), which visits Charlestown at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
CAI 76, MEDORA 36
Medora 6 14 10 6 — 36
CAI 16 18 21 21 — 76
Medora (3-17): Braxton McCory 8, David Persinger 6, T. Bower 5, Mariah Cobb 1, Shepard Earl 8, Elijah Sturgill 1.
CAI (7-14): Nate Doss 13, Caleb Doss 17, Brady Dunn 11, Caleb Roy 11, Myles Morgan 8, Connor Jackson 3, Nathan Whitten 5, Karson Abbott 3, Brady Cambron 5, Hayden Hall 3.
3-point field goals: Medora 6 (McCory 4, Bower, Persinger); CAI 4 (C. Doss 2, Cambron, Dunn, Hall).
