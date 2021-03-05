BORDEN — Christian Academy's surprising postseason continued Friday night.
The Warriors erased a 15-point third-period deficit and rallied for a 58-56 win over the host Braves in a Class A Borden Sectional semifinal Friday night.
Thanks to its second consecutive victory over a team with a winning record, CAI (9-16) will face Lanesville (16-7) at 7 p.m. Saturday night in the sectional championship. The Eagles survived a huge scare in the second semi, outlasting South Central 42-41.
“It was an emotional win for us Tuesday (against Rock Creek), and it helped that we had two days to prepare for Borden, but if these kids aren’t ready for a championship game on Saturday, mentally, I don’t know who would be," first-year CAI coach Hayden Casey said. "This is a team that has come together during this tournament, which is what you want to see as a coach. We’ll be ready to play.”
When the Warriors dropped a 58-46 home decision to Corydon Central on Feb. 26, it was their 10th loss in 11 games and left them 7-16. However, CAI has come alive in the postseason, knocking off Rock Creek 62-49 in Tuesday night's first round then avenging a 65-58 Jan. 30 loss to Borden in the semifinals.
Through 2 1/2 quarters Friday, it looked as if the Braves (12-11) were on their way to victory. Mason Carter nailed a 3-pointer to put Borden on top 39-24 with just over five minutes to play in the third period.
From there, though, the Warriors began applying more pressure on the Borden ball-handlers and the resulting turnovers allowed CAI to cut into the Braves' lead.
A 20-5 run over the remainder of the quarter resulted in a 44-44 tie heading into the final frame.
Christian Academy senior Caleb Doss scored the first bucket of the fourth quarter to give his squad its first lead of the contest. Carter, however, answered on the other end with a three-point play that allowed the Braves to retake the lead.
It was nip-and-tuck from there.
Doss, who finished with 24 points, converted a three-point play with 1:59 left that gave the Warriors a 55-54 lead — their second of the night.
Later, Doss also sank 1 of 2 free throws with 14 seconds to play. Borden had a chance to tie on its final possession, but the Braves couldn't get any of their close-in shots to drop.
Borden coach Doc Nash admitted disappointment for his team, particularly his three seniors, Brennan Eurton, Zach Knight and Gavin Just.
“I love these guys, that's all you can say to them,” Nash said. “We were one play short tonight.”
Nash credited CAI for making adjustments after falling behind by double digits.
“They sped us up and we just threw the ball away,” Nash said. “I think we had nine turnovers in the second half. You’re not going to win a close ballgame like that one by doing that. My hat’s off to them. Doss and (Brady) Dunn are both heckuva ball players.”
Freshman Kasym Nash, the coach's son, finished with 18 points to lead the Braves, who will return four starters next season.
Dunn led all scorers with 28 points. His night included a 3-pointer that banked in at the end of the first quarter.
Now Casey and the Warriors turn their attention to a familiar foe — Lanesville.
Tonight's game will be the third straight championship matchup between the Warriors and Eagles. They split the previous two meetings, with both being decided by two points. Lanesville won 64-62 in 2019 with CAI cutting down the nets after its 44-42 victory last season.
“They came in as the sectional favorite, and they’ll still be the favorite when we play tomorrow night,” Casey, who was an assistant coach on the Warriors' bench in each of the past two finals, said of the Eagles. “But you have to embrace these moments and come together as a team when these opportunities come. We did that tonight for sure.”
.
CLASS A BORDEN SECTIONAL
Game 1: Christian Academy 62, Rock Creek 49, Tuesday
Game 2: Lanesville 53, New Washington 42, Tuesday
Game 3: CAI 58, Borden 56, Friday
Game 4: Lanesville 42, South Central 41, Friday
Game 5 (final): CAI (9-16) vs. Lanesville (16-7), 7 p.m. Saturday night
.
Friday night's semifinal
CAI 58, BORDEN 56
CAI 12 9 23 14 – 58
Borden 16 14 14 12 – 56
Christian Academy (9-16): Brady Dunn 28, Caleb Doss 24, Nathan Whitten 4, Myles Morgan 2, Caleb Roy 0, Nate Doss 0.
Borden (12-11): Mason Carter 12, Sterling Mikel 11, Kasyn Nash 18, Brennan Eurton 4, Mason Jones 6, Ethan Eurton 4, Cruz Martin 2.
3-point field goals: Christian Academy 7 (Dunn 4, Doss 3); Borden 7 (Nash 4, Carter, Jones, Mikel).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.