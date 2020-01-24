SCOTTSBURG – Scottsburg remained unbeaten in Mid-Southern Conference play by way of a 55-39 win over visiting Clarksville on Friday night.
The Warriors, behind a combined 36 points from Nicholas Sebastiao and Hayden Cutter, outscored the Generals 24-9 in the fourth quarter of their first home win over Clarksville (8-6, 4-2 MSC) since Jan. 22, 2010. The victory also halted the Generals’ three-game win streak. The previous six meetings between the two had been won by the away team.
Scottsburg (9-7, 8-0) has won three of four games and sits alongside Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek (14-1, 5-0) as the only remaining MSC team without a league loss. The only setback in that four-game span came at New Albany. The Warriors have matched up against six Class 4A opponents this season, with another coming Saturday at Seymour.
Brent Jameson’s bunch won 12 total games his first two seasons. After a 15-win campaign last season, things are continuing to look up for the Warriors.
“We really hope it pays off for us,” Jameson said. “We believe in that. We think if you’re going to go out there and play some of the top teams, our kids really are going to learn from that. I think we’ve started to figure some things out, what works, what doesn’t.
“We’re not going to be content with where we’re at. We want to be a championship-caliber team. We want to win a MSC championship, we want to win a sectional title. … The growth is what’s fun as a coach.”
Sebastiao stuffed the stat sheet with 7-for-11 shooting, seven rebounds, four assists, four blocks and two steals while Cutter reached his 18 points on 9-for-12 shooting. The Warriors shot 59 percent overall to the Generals’ 32 percent. Dae’von Fuqua led Clarksville with 17 points, including nine in the third quarter.
“They were able to kind of dig down and find a little something extra,” Clarksville coach Brian McEwen said. “And we weren’t able to match that. We were very impatient offensively, which led to some pretty easy opportunities for them. I can’t fault — our kids battled and competed. … That fourth quarter, we just got handled there, got outplayed, outcompeted, outreached. … Credit to them. They stepped up and closed it out. They’re a good team.
“They're still undefeated in the conference. Their record doesn’t look as good as what they are. But they’ve stepped outside and beefed [the schedule] up a little bit, took a couple beatings and learned some lessons, and they’re applying it to the rest of us.”
A 3-0 Clarksville lead held until the 4:02 mark of the first quarter, and after a Keyshawn Minor 3-pointer gave the visitors a 6-2 lead, back-to-back 3s from Sebastiao gave it back to the hosts. The two traded buckets en route to an 11-8 lead for the Warriors heading into the second quarter, which got off to a quicker start.
Minor’s second 3-pointer and Dakota Capps’ first made shot inched the Generals within 15-13 with 5:30 left until halftime. A spin and score for Marquis Forward made for the same margin with less than two-and-a-half minutes showing, and Fuqua knotted the score at 18-18 on the ensuing possession with a pair of free throws.
The Warriors entered the break with a 19-18 lead, though Clarksville held a 15-6 advantage on the boards. Scottsburg shot 41 percent to the Generals’ 29 percent in the first half. Clarksville went 3-of-14 from 2-point range in the first half and 9-of-29 for the game.
Scottsburg rattled off a 4-0 run to start the third quarter that was halted by Capps’ lone made 3. A 10-4 spurt, though, gave the Warriors some cushion at 31-25 with 2:38 left in the quarter. Fuqua promptly responded with a personal 5-0 run, but a 3-pointer from Brantley Deaton, who had 13 points, lifted Scottsburg to a 34-30 lead after three. Fuqua tallied nine points in the quarter, and Clarksville forced five miscues.
The Warriors wasted little time taking control from there. Another Deaton 3-pointer made for a 39-31 lead prior to a 5-0 run that capped a 13-2 fourth-quarter spurt. Clayton Aranda canned a corner 3-pointer on the following possession, but another run of 11-2 put the game away at 55-37, the largest lead of the night, with 1:12 showing.
“I thought our guys did such a good job on Fuqua,” said Jameson, whose team closes out MSC play Feb. 14 against Silver Creek. “ … Then on offense, Hayden and Nic really got it going. That’s the Hayden Cutter we know and love. He's really hard to guard, great footwork.”
Clarksville will look to get back to its winning ways at home Saturday versus Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. The Generals have won seven of 10 after beginning the season 1-3.
“Our guys will compete, and we have some kids who are good players,” McEwen said. “ … We’re kind of limited in what we can do. Not so much the kids are limited, we’re just not able to add some things we have to. We have to develop some better practice habits. … We’ll go back and get to work. We play tomorrow, so we’ll have a short memory.”
