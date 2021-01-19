Christian Academy Warriors

CROTHERSVILLE — Junior guard Brady Dunn scored a game-high 19 points to lead three in double digits as Christian Academy cruised to a 70-45 win at Crothersville on Monday night. 

Caleb Roy added 17 points and Myles Morgan 14, including 12 in the third quarter, for the Warriors, who led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter, 33-17 at halftime and 56-31 at the conclusion of the third. 

CAI (6-6) visits Paoli at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night. 

CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 70, CROTHERSVILLE 45

Chr. Academy     16     17     23     14 — 70

Crothersville        6      11     14     14 — 45

     Christian Academy (6-6): Caleb Doss 9, Nate Doss 7, Brady Dunn 19, Caleb Roy 17, Myles Morgan 14, Nathan Whitten 4. 

     Crothersville (1-8): Damian Bowman 2, Zach Helt 6, Quinten Kessler 7, Cable Spall 26, Elijah Plasse 2, Devin Morgan 2. 

     3-point field goals: CAI 3 (N. Doss, Dunn, Roy); Crothersville 3 (Spall 2, Kessler). 

