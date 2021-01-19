CROTHERSVILLE — Junior guard Brady Dunn scored a game-high 19 points to lead three in double digits as Christian Academy cruised to a 70-45 win at Crothersville on Monday night.
Caleb Roy added 17 points and Myles Morgan 14, including 12 in the third quarter, for the Warriors, who led 16-6 at the end of the first quarter, 33-17 at halftime and 56-31 at the conclusion of the third.
CAI (6-6) visits Paoli at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 70, CROTHERSVILLE 45
Chr. Academy 16 17 23 14 — 70
Crothersville 6 11 14 14 — 45
Christian Academy (6-6): Caleb Doss 9, Nate Doss 7, Brady Dunn 19, Caleb Roy 17, Myles Morgan 14, Nathan Whitten 4.
Crothersville (1-8): Damian Bowman 2, Zach Helt 6, Quinten Kessler 7, Cable Spall 26, Elijah Plasse 2, Devin Morgan 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 3 (N. Doss, Dunn, Roy); Crothersville 3 (Spall 2, Kessler).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.