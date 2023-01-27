BOYS' BASKETBALL: Washington fuels Floyd's big 2nd quarter

FLOYDS KNOBS — After a frigid start, Floyd Central warmed up, got into a rhythm and breezed past Seymour 68-56 Friday night on Homecoming.
The win was the Highlanders’ 13th in a row over their Hoosier Hills Conference rivals. The Owls last beat Floyd in 2012.
“It’s great to get back into the winning column,” said first-year Floyd Central coach Greg Walters, whose team ended a two-game losing skid.
From the start, however, it looked like a stormy forecast for the Highlanders (4-10, 1-3).
The Owls outscored Floyd 13-2 to start the game, capped off by Landon Fritsch drilling a 14-footer.
The rocky start for Floyd included missing 6 of 7 shots and coughing up three turnovers.
Seymour (4-11, 1-5) still led 17-10 early in the second quarter, when Highlanders senior standout Caleb Washington got into quite a groove on the offensive end.
Washington scored 13 of the next 17 points for Floyd Central, willing the hosts to a 23-19 lead, which was capped off by his 3-pointer with 3 minutes, 47 seconds left in the first half.
Washington finished with a game-high 29 points after scoring just two in the first quarter. He hit four 3-pointers and went a perfect 7-for-7 at the free throw line.
In the second half, Washington — certainly feeling it — stepped a few feet behind the 3-point line and fired in another one.
“Everything felt good,”he said afterward. “It was in the flow of the game and I just fired away.”
Washington said it was a special night, especially when some of the seldom-used seniors got into the game.
“It was fun out there, playing with all the seniors,” he said. “I grew up playing with them. ... I was just having fun with my brothers.”
With just about a month left in his senior season, Washington said he just wants to have fun and make a deep run in the postseason.
Fellow seniors Tevi Ali and Kaden Stewart added 11 points apiece for Floyd.
“Kaden has really been playing a lot better for us,” Walters said.
The Highlanders will be back in action Saturday night, when they travel to Evansville Reitz. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m.
FLOYD CENTRAL 68, SEYMOUR 56
Seymour 15 10 11 20 — 56
Floyd Central 6 26 11 25 — 68
Seymour (4-11, 1-5): Landon Fritsch 8, Bret Perry 11, Michael Brooks 6, Charlie Longmeier 4, Josh Rennekamp 3, Jaylan Johnson 14, Eli Meyer 10.
Floyd Central (4-10, 1-3): Nathan Rushing 2, Austin Cardwell 5, Tevi Ali 11, Kaden Stewart 11, Tre Walters 4, Brock Conrad 6, Caleb Washington 29.
3-point field goals: Seymour 2 (Perry, Brooks); Floyd Central 5 (Cardwell, Washington 4).