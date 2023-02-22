COLUMBUS — Caleb Washington scored a career-high 31 points to lead Floyd Central to a 66-56 win at Columbus East in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest, as well as the Highlanders’ regular-season finale, Wednesday night.
The Olympians led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter before Floyd outscored them 21-10 in the second period behind 15 points from Washington. East rallied to tie it up at 48 by the conclusion of the third quarter before the Highlanders outpointed the hosts 18-8 in the final frame for the victory.
Tevi Ali added 15 and Brock Conrad eight for Floyd.
The Highlanders (7-15, 2-4) will face New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night in a first-round game of the Class 4A Seymour Sectional.
FLOYD CENTRAL 66, COLUMBUS EAST 56
Floyd Central 16 21 11 18 — 66
Columbus East 18 10 20 8 — 56
Floyd Central (7-15, 2-4): Austin Cardwell 2, Tevi Ali 15, Caleb Washington 31, Brock Conrad 8, Jackson Streander 6, Sam Higgins 4.
Columbus East (2-19, 0-6): Ben Sylva 17, Zane Moravec 10, Keaton Lawson 12, Julius Dailey 11, Carter Peterson 2, Pete Coriden 4.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 3 (Washington 3); Columbus East 3 (Dailey, Lawson, Moravec).
