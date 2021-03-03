CLASS 4A 3. Michigan City

Mishawaka 68, LaPorte 46

9. Richmond

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 40, Richmond 34

10. Indpls Tech

Lawrence North 75, Indpls Cathedral 63

CLASS 3A 20. Twin Lakes

Twin Lakes 61, Benton Central 55

22. Woodlan

FW Luers 78, Garrett 50

25. Frankfort

Danville 65, Crawfordsville 62

26. Owen Valley

Northview 72, W. Vigo 61

29. Greensburg

Batesville 40, Franklin Co. 21

30. Charlestown

Madison 83, Salem 51

Scottsburg 60, Charlestown 54

CLASS 2A 33. Whiting

Bowman Academy 64, Andrean 57

34. N. Judson

N. Judson 60, Westville 58

35. Westview

Churubusco 89, Prairie Hts. 45

36. Bluffton

FW Canterbury 70, S. Adams 63

40. Elwood

Frankton 86, Monroe Central 74

41. Shenandoah

Northeastern 65, Centerville 25

43. Cloverdale

N. Putnam 61, S. Putnam 48

CLASS A 57. Clay City

N. Central (Farmersburg) 71, Eminence 50

59. Indpls Lutheran

Providence Cristo Rey 63, Victory College Prep 56

60. Southwestern (Shelbyville)

Rising Sun 61, Waldron 45

