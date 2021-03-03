CLASS 4A 3. Michigan City
Mishawaka 68, LaPorte 46
9. Richmond
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 40, Richmond 34
10. Indpls Tech
Lawrence North 75, Indpls Cathedral 63
CLASS 3A 20. Twin Lakes
Twin Lakes 61, Benton Central 55
22. Woodlan
FW Luers 78, Garrett 50
25. Frankfort
Danville 65, Crawfordsville 62
26. Owen Valley
Northview 72, W. Vigo 61
29. Greensburg
Batesville 40, Franklin Co. 21
30. Charlestown
Madison 83, Salem 51
Scottsburg 60, Charlestown 54
CLASS 2A 33. Whiting
Bowman Academy 64, Andrean 57
34. N. Judson
N. Judson 60, Westville 58
35. Westview
Churubusco 89, Prairie Hts. 45
36. Bluffton
FW Canterbury 70, S. Adams 63
40. Elwood
Frankton 86, Monroe Central 74
41. Shenandoah
Northeastern 65, Centerville 25
43. Cloverdale
N. Putnam 61, S. Putnam 48
CLASS A 57. Clay City
N. Central (Farmersburg) 71, Eminence 50
59. Indpls Lutheran
Providence Cristo Rey 63, Victory College Prep 56
60. Southwestern (Shelbyville)
Rising Sun 61, Waldron 45
