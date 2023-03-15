BOYS' BASKETBALL: What Brown does for Rock Creek

SELLERSBURG — If anyone is wondering what Rock Creek Academy’s secret sauce has been during its state tournament run, it’s a lot simpler than you might think.
“We say the same prayer before every practice and that starts out with staying humble and hungry,” Lions head coach Chris Brown said earlier this week. “We want to represent our families well each day and keep our eyes on the prize.”
As Creek (11-14) prepares to face Jac-Cen-Del (18-9) at noon Saturday in the second semifinal of the Class A Washington Semistate, Brown told an analogy he often uses in one of the three science classes he teaches.
“This group is a diamond in the rough. Diamonds are created with pressure, heat and a lot of time,” the 27th-year head coach said. “We are still polishing those diamonds. On the court, we hope to have three more games to continue to polish these diamonds. But in life, that’s what it’s all about: continue to polish the diamond and just try to do the right thing in all you do.”
Brown, who is also in his 28th year as athletic director at Rock Creek and Restoration Christian, ranks 28th on the active coaches win list in Indiana with 373 victories. However, wins on the scoreboard are secondary to Brown.
“I’m old and I’ve been here a long time,” the 50-year-old quipped at the thought of approaching the 400-win mark. “Every win is special and of course we want to win on the court, but we get more excited about victories in the kids’ lives. When they work their tails off for a grade in the classroom, and when you see them mature into responsible young men, that’s what it’s all about. Basketball is just a larger classroom for us. We’re trying to teach them how to be good men in life. We want them to be responsible, accountable and successful in whatever path they choose in life.”
Senior Jaleb Treat said the support he’s received from Brown, and the entire Rock Creek community, has helped his growth as a young man and has boosted his confidence throughout his four years at the school.
“Coach demands your respect, but he always gives respect back,” the 6-foot-7 power forward said. “A lot of coaches don’t care about you off the court, but he cares a lot about our lives outside of basketball and that means a ton to us. All of the coaches have been very supportive. They’ve believed in me and given me a chance to get better.”
A new assistant coach on the Lions’ bench this season is a familiar face. Will Brown, who is Rock Creek’s all-time leading scorer with 1,343 points, said he’s loved every minute of his first year on his father’s coaching staff.
“I just appreciate getting to spend time with my dad at practices and games,” the former Purdue Northwest player said. “It’s a real blessing because a lot of people don’t get to experience something like this. Being a part of dad’s staff, seeing how this team has developed this season, and then winning sectional and regional has meant the world to me. It almost feels even better winning in the tournament as a coach with him than it would have as a player.”
The elder Brown grew up on a Southern Indiana farm and attended Graceland Christian (now Christian Academy). He played multiple sports in high school and first thought he might be a coach someday through an old computer game he played as a kid.
“There was a game on my old IBM computer at home called ‘Hoops’ by Jeff Sagarin,” Brown said with a smile. “It was all statistics based. I played that game religiously and it was all based on matchups and strategy. I loved that. Then playing in high school, I loved the strategy that our coaches would devise for us. I probably liked playing other sports more, but I loved the strategy and planning that went into basketball coaching.”
After high school, he enrolled in the University of Louisville’s School of Dentistry. Fortunately for Rock Creek, that didn’t last long.
“I got offered an assistant-coaching job at Restoration Christian during my freshman year at U of L,” Brown said. “Right then, I thought, ‘This is what I’m called to do and this is what I want to do.’ So I got my biology degree and got into coaching and teaching and kind of became the athletic director by default.”
Early on, the calling for this season’s squad seemed to be headed down a dark path. The team lost 11 of its first 13 games and didn’t put together consecutive wins until early February. Senior guard Keajuan Beco, who hit the game-winning shot in the sectional final, said Brown had been preparing the seniors for difficult stretches since their freshman year.
“Coach has always told us that when times get tough you can’t quit, because quitting is the easy thing to do. Coach Brown’s main focus is for us to become good men and you can’t be a good man if you quit when things aren’t going well,” Beco said. “He’ll send us a lot of motivational quotes and the main theme is to always keep working hard and never give up.”
Rock Creek is 9-3 since its roll started and is coming off the program’s first regional title. Senior center Marial Diper said the team’s perseverance this season is directly related to its coach’s drive.
“The best thing about Coach is how much he cares about everyone on the team,” the 7-footer said. “He wants us to be the best we can be on, and off, the court. He will do anything for us and wants us to be successful young men in life. We have been playing really well the last few months and that’s because we’ve started lifting each other up and doing whatever it takes to win.”
Most coaches seem to mellow over time and Brown is no different. He laughed when he talked about how many of his former players tell him these Lions have it easy compared to when they played.
“I think I still have plenty of fire on the sidelines, but as you get older you focus on more of the bigger picture than the play that just happened,” he said. “I tell kids to remember and learn from what’s in your rearview mirror, but don’t dwell on mistakes. The larger window in the front of the car is their whole future that’s in front of them. We want to win, or learn, and focus on the next play on the court and in life.”
What the Lions have in front of them right now could be a trip to the IHSAA state finals in Indianapolis next Saturday. Ironically the Lions had a regular-season game scheduled at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in 2021-22, but it didn’t happen due to scheduling conflicts.
“I told the guys, ‘If you want to play at Gainbridge this year, you’ve got to earn your way there,’” Brown said. “Now we’re two wins away from getting there. There are four really good teams at Washington and semistate should be fun. We’re very excited about Saturday.”