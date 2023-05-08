NEW ALBANY — Fonso White was approved as the new boys’ basketball coach at Floyd Central during the New Albany-Floyd County School Board meeting Monday night.
White has been a head coach at two other Indiana schools (Clinton Central and Fort Wayne Luers), as well as an assistant at two others (Westfield and Park Tudor) along with Franklin College, his alma mater.
“He is an accomplished candidate,” Floyd Central principal Rob Willman told the board. “He is the best fit at this time for Floyd Central, and the best prepared. He’s got a wide array of experience.”
White, who is also a member of the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, has coached several high-level travel teams. One of those included former Highlanders standout Jake Heidbreder, who recently announced his was transferring from the Air Force Academy to Clemson.
“I had the opportunity to coach Jake a few years back and that made me want to come to Floyd Central,” he said. “I talked to Pat Graham a couple times, from IU, another Floyd Central guy, and it got me excited to want to be here. I’m happy to have the opportunity to lead the young men that we have.
“I’m looking forward to looking at all the other student-athletes and embracing the fine arts that Floyd Central has, but also getting over and checking out the New Albany kids as well and just embracing what the community has. And again, I thank you all for giving me the opportunity of this leadership and look forward to working for you.”
White has compiled a 53-90 in six seasons as a head coach. He went 20-32 in two seasons (2015-17) with the Bulldogs, then was 33-58 in four years (2018-22) as the bench boss of the Knights. In the 2019-20 season, White guided Luers to a 15-7 mark and the Summit Athletic Conference title.
White replaces Greg Walters, who wasn’t brought back after guiding the Highlanders to a 7-16 mark this past season.
