BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY: 15 to watch this season

Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.