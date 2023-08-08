BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY: 15 to watch this season

The 2023 cross country campaign gets off and running this Saturday with several big invitationals across the state.
Once again, Clark and Floyd counties will feature some fleet-footed standouts. With that in mind, here are 15 boys to watch on the course this season.
LUCA CIRINCIONE, FLOYD CENTRAL
Cirincione is coming off a splendid sophomore season for the Highlanders.
He took third at the Crawford County Sectional, fourth in the Crawford County Regional and 14th in the Brown County Semistate before placing 57th at the IHSAA State Finals to help Floyd to a 12th-place finish.
REID COLEMAN, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior had a strong junior campaign for Floyd.
He placed 11th at the sectional, 19th at the regional and 58th at the semistate before finishing 189th at the state meet.
WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior is coming off a solid junior season.
He started it off with a splendid performance in the Valley Kick Off. Conway covered the 5,000-meter LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course, site of the IHSAA State Finals, in 15 minutes, 46.1 seconds en route to victory. A month later, he finished third in the elite race of the Trinity Invitational.
Conway, however, was injured late in the season. He didn’t run in the sectional, or regional, as he worked his way back into form. He went on to take 22nd at the semistate and 76th at state.
The University of Tennessee-commit should be one of the top runners in the state this fall.
BRADY DAY, SILVER CREEK
Day had a fine freshman campaign for the Dragons.
He placed eighth in the Mid-Southern Conference Championships and finished ninth in the Austin Sectional.
ETHAN EDWARDS, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior is coming off a solid junior season for the Highlanders.
Edwards took 10th at the sectional, 23rd at the regional and 52nd at the semistate before placing 198th at the state meet.
JACOB EVALDI, NEW ALBANY
The junior had a quality sophomore season for the Bulldogs.
Evaldi took 22nd at sectional, 47th at regional and 131st at semistate.
KARSON EVANS, HENRYVILLE
The senior is coming off a strong junior campaign for the Hornets.
After taking second in the Southern Athletic Conference Championships, Evans finished 14th in the sectional and 27th in the regional.
CAMERON GEMME, CHARLESTOWN
Gemme had a solid sophomore season for the Pirates.
After placing 19th in the MSC Championships, he took 28th at the sectional and 49th at the regional.
PAUL GILTNER, NEW WASHINGTON
The senior is coming off a solid junior campaign.
After finishing fifth in the SAC Championships, Giltner placed 18th at sectional, 21st at regional and 141st at semistate.
RYAN GRAHAM, SILVER CREEK
The sophomore had a fine freshman season for the Dragons.
Graham placed seventh in the MSC Championships and the sectional before finishing 40th at the regional.
DREW KELLY, PROVIDENCE
The junior is coming off a solid sophomore season for the Pioneers.
Kelly, who’ll also spend the fall playing for his school’s highly-rated soccer team, placed 19th at the sectional and 39th at the regional.
BRADEN MCGUIRE, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior had a solid junior campaign for the Highlanders.
McGuire finished 14th at the sectional, 36th at the regional and 94th at semistate before placing 191st at state.
NOAH NIFONG, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior is coming off a splendid sophomore season for the Highlanders.
He finished fifth in the sectional and regional before placing 18th at the semistate. The following week he took 25th — to earn All-State honors — at the state meet.
ALEXANDER PINCKNEY, CAI
The senior had a strong junior campaign for the Warriors.
He was seventh at the sectional, 11th at the regional and 43rd at the semistate.
DEVIN STULL, BORDEN
The senior had a solid junior campaign for the Braves.
After finishing ninth in the SAC Championships, he placed 31st at the sectional and 67th at the regional.