LOUISVILLE — Floyd Central finished fifth in St. Xavier's Tiger Run on Saturday at Champions Park.
North Oldham took home the team title with 78 points. St. X was second with 108 points while Trinity (144), Jennings County (155) and the Highlanders (179) rounded out the top five.
Fern Creek's Jimmy Mullarkey won the race. He covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 7.12 seconds.
Floyd senior Weston Naville finished fifth overall in 15:49.40. His classmate, Adam Heitz, took 22nd in 16:49.87. Also for the Highlanders, Mitchel Meier was 48th, Ethan Edwards 57th, Noah Nifong 67th, Luca Cirincione 78th and Nathan Wheatley 90th.
New Albany's Aaron Lord (15:59.73) and Aidan Lord (16:06.68) placed ninth and 11th, respectively. Also for the Bulldogs, Gavin Thompson took 81st.
Providence's Ben Kelly finished 43rd. Also for the Pioneers, Will Harper placed 127th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.