TERRE HAUTE — Floyd Central finished 19th for the second straight year in the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday.
Columbus North, which had its top five runners among the top 26 finishers, took the team title with 63 points. Carmel was second with 112 while Brebeuf was third with 126. Center Grove (191) and Fishers (196) rounded out the top five. The Highlanders finished with 423, the same as Fort Wayne Carroll. Floyd, however, earned 19th on the strength of its sixth-place runner.
Angola junior Izaiah Steury won the 3.1-mile race in 15 minutes, 23.7 seconds.
Freshman Will Conway finished 38th, in 16:23, to pace Floyd Central. Also for the Highlanders, senior Nicholas Gordon finished 124th (17:08.1), senior Justin McWilliams was 126th (17:08.8), junior Mitchel Meier placed 139th (17:14.9) while senior Hunter Griffin came in 149th (17:20.1) to round out the team score. Also for Floyd, junior Adam Heitz took 153rd (17:23.5) while senior Seth Owings finished 162nd (17:31.8).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.