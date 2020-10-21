It’s been a bit of a lonely season for Dylan Kinser. But it’s been a successful one too.
The Charlestown junior hasn’t let the fact that he’s the only male on the Pirates’ team slow him down.
“It’s been a tough situation being that he had no other boys to push him in practice. However, he took it in stride with passion and dedication in his workouts,” Charlestown coach Jerry Doyle said.
Early in the season he finished ninth in the Scottsburg Invitational. Then, he placed 11th in the Mid-Southern Conference meet.
“One of my favorite moments of the year came after the MSC meet,” Doyle said. “I had told him how I was proud of him for making up five spots in the last mile to finish all-conference. His response was, ‘I didn’t want to let you down Coach.’ That’s the type of kid he is.
“He encourages all of the girls at practice and in meets. He is one of the hardest workers I know, and leaves it all out on the course on race day! I can’t wait to see how much he improves next season when he has some help on the boys’ side.”
This season isn’t over for Kinser yet, though.
After taking 10th in the Austin Sectional on Oct. 10, he finished 28th — covering the 3.1-mile course in a season-best 17 minutes, 34.20 seconds — at last Saturday’s Columbus North Regional. That earned him a spot in this Saturday’s Brown County Semistate. The boys’ race is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. at Eagle Park.
HIGHLANDERS AIM FOR HIGH FINISH
Last year Floyd Central finished third at the Brown County Semistate. The Highlanders hope to move up at least one spot this Saturday.
“Second place,” Floyd junior Weston Naville said of his team’s goal after the Highlanders won their third consecutive Crawford County Regional title last Saturday.
Naville paced Floyd at the regional, finishing fourth overall, while freshman teammate Will Conway was one spot behind him.
Also for the Highlanders, seniors Justin McWilliams, Hunter Griffin and Nicholas Gordon were 13th, 14th and 16th, respectively, while juniors Mitchel Meier and Adam Heitz placed 17th and 19th.
“We’re shaping up pretty good. Today wasn’t our best showing, our guys got boxed in at the beginning, so they did the best they could,” Naville said Saturday. “I think we’ve got a lot more to prove.”
The stacked field at Brown County also includes top-ranked Columbus North, No. 12 Bloomington North, No. 14 Northview, No. 15 Bloomington South and No. 22 Terre Haute North, as well as New Albany and Borden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.