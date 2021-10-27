BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY: Lords are double trouble for 'Dogs

NEW ALBANY — New Albany head coach Nick Ellis calls Aaron and Aidan Lord “the New Albany success story.”
The twins, who are both having standout junior seasons, are hoping to author a chapter entitled “All-State” this Saturday, when they compete in the IHSAA State Finals, which will be held at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course in Terre Haute. The 5,000-meter race is set to start at noon.
Making the Top 20 there would be a crowning achievement for the tandem that has made a meteoric rise during their high school careers.
“They came in (as freshmen) average, maybe a little above-average,” Ellis recalled following the Crawford County Sectional on Oct. 9, “and just by putting in the work they have grown into these frontrunners that we see today.”
Last Saturday, both qualified for the state meet for the first time.
“We’re just going into it ready to have fun and race hard, giving it all we’ve got and going for it,” Aaron Lord said. “We have nothing to lose really.”
The Lords come by their running abilities honestly, and genetically. Their parents Adam (who is an assistant principal at New Albany High School) and Jessica are both avid runners who have completed multiple marathons.
“We are a family of runners,” said Jessica, who didn’t start running until she was in her 30s.
The family, which also includes 14-year-old Carter, is attempting to run a 5K race in every state. So far, the family has 18 down with 32 to go.
“When we travel we always try to tack on a 5K — we’ve committed to 5Ks because they don’t take up your whole day and you can easily find them — so we can tack one on in the beginning of the vacation and maybe state hop and get another one,” Jessica said. “Our biggest checked boxes are Alaska and Hawaii. We actually did an Alaskan cruise and we jumped off the cruise ship — it was a virtual 5K — we ran, then we came back and showered and went back out.”
The twins began running when they were in the third grade at Utica Elementary.
“We did different sports all throughout elementary school and middle school, but when it came to high school we stuck to running,” Aidan said.
Although, they weren’t standouts when they arrived at NAHS.
“In eighth grade ... we were OK,” Aaron recalled. “Then we came in and we started running pretty good our freshman year and surprised ourselves. We’ve just been taking off time since then and getting better.”
As freshmen, Aaron and Aidan finished 14th and 16th, respectively, at the sectional and 25th and 44th at the regional before placing 64th and 108th at the semistate.
As sophomores, Aaron and Aidan finished fourth and fifth at the sectional and seventh and ninth at regional before placing 25th — Aaron was only three spots away from qualifying for state — and 58th at semistate.
“Aidan used to excel above Aaron and then Aaron kind of got that drive and started putting a little more effort forward,” Jessica said. “Aidan came into last cross country season with a broken arm and didn’t get a full season, so Aaron had a little better sophomore season than Aidan. But then in track Aidan went to state (in the 800-meter run) and Aaron didn’t make it, so we’re really enjoying the advancement of both of them, because we get to fully celebrate both of them making it to state.”
Their road to Terre Haute began in the sectional, where Aidan took second — one spot ahead of Aaron — at Crawford County.
“He didn’t seem to want to race at the end,” Aidan said afterward, pointing toward Aaron, who smiled.
“We were supposed to race it in, but yeah, it was a fun race,” Aaron responded.
Exampled by that interaction, the brothers can be fairly competitive with each other. They both recalled a practice in early October when they were doing mile repeats at Prosser.
“I was ahead a little bit, then...,” Aaron said.
“He spiked me in the shin,” Aidan interjected. “Then there was a little elbow.”
“There’s some smack talk,” Aaron admitted. “It makes it good for workouts, but it can get competitive.”
“It’s friendly competition,” Aidan said with a smile. “I would say it’s way more positive than negative.”
“They both want to beat one another, but it’s not toxic. They’re okay with the other one getting ahead, from time to time,” Ellis added.
Aaron finished fourth, while Aidan was fifth, at the Crawford County Regional. That set the stage for last Saturday’s semistate. Aaron placed 15th (in a personal-best 15 minutes, 50.3 seconds) and Aidan 20th (in 15:55.5), to take the 10th, and final, individual state berth.
“That was cutting it a little too close for me,” Aidan said.
Both are aiming for similar finishes Saturday.
“We’re just getting prepared all week, mentally,” Aidan said prior to practice Wednesday afternoon. “We’re in physical shape, so it’s pretty much mental now. We’re going to go out there and try to make All-State.
“It’s been a good season, we’ve had a lot of training. It’s a little different mentally because we know we’re going to be extending our season after state. It feels weird when this isn’t technically our final race, but it’s good. It’s getting a little more serious when you’re looking into colleges and stuff, that makes it fun though. It gives you something to work for.”
The Lords have one more chapter they’re hoping to add to their “story.”