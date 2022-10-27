BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY: Lords look for redemption at state

NASHVILLE — Aaron and Aidan Lord are Bloomington-bound.
First, though, they’re heading to Terre Haute.
The New Albany senior standouts announced earlier this week that they will continue their running careers at Indiana University.
Before that, however, the twins have some unfinished business in Saturday’s IHSAA State Finals at the LaVern Gibson Championship Cross Country Course.
“It’s kind of what we’ve been looking forward to — getting here and getting a good race in in our last high school race,” Aidan Lord said Wednesday afternoon.
The Lords went into last year’s meet hoping to achieve All-State status (a.k.a. Top 25 finishes). That didn’t happen, though. Aaron Lord finished 52nd while Aidan took 108th.
For his part, Aidan admits to being overwhelmed that day.
“That was a big learning experience, my first time up in Terre Haute,” he said. “I was really unfamiliar with it going into it last year, that was a big thing. I lost focus. It’s a really loud atmosphere, it’s a way bigger meet than everywhere else, so the noise travels. All those things just make it really easy to lose focus.”
“Your first state meet is a very different experience, just the intensity of it,” New Albany coach Nick Ellis said. “He said that many people, being that close to the race and being that loud, threw him off.”
The day after that race, Aidan Lord said he began preparing for this Saturday.
“After last season we looked back and tried to make some changes going into this cross country season,” he said. “We kind of changed the training style — (we did) a lot more tempo work and a little bit higher mileage. So those changes I definitely think have helped make me stronger in the 5K.”
Ellis also believes Aidan Lord was motivated by being edged out for third-place — and with it a spot in the IHSAA State Finals — in the 1,600-meter run at the Evansville Central Regional last May.
Meanwhile Aaron Lord, who was injured much of track season, finished fifth in the 3,200 at the regional.
Both of the Lords, though, did compete in the 3,200 relay at the state track meet.
After that, the two began preparing for their final cross country season.
“The training isn’t that different from last year, maybe a little bit higher mileage, but their mindset has totally changed,” Ellis said. “They expect to be at the front and they know it will hurt, but they are willing to do that now.”
The Lords started their season where they will end it. Aidan took third (in 15 minutes, 57.3 seconds), while Aaron placed 18th (16:34.0), in the Valley Kick Off race at Lavern Gibson on Aug. 13.
A week later, Aidan shattered the school record by a whopping 24 seconds en route to victory (in 15:14.76), while Aaron was ninth, at the Central Kentucky Run for the Gold.
The following Saturday, Aidan took third (15:24.70) and Aaron placed seventh (15:39.35) at the Tiger Run in Louisville.
Then last month Aidan was second — in a school-record 15:00.60 — and Aaron 13th (in a personal-best 15:30.30) at Brown County’s Eagle Classic. Carmel senior Kole Mathison, who is the favorite Saturday, won that race in 14:52.10.
Two weeks later, Aidan won the Black Division of Shelbyville’s Golden Bear Invitational while Aaron took third.
Earlier this month Aidan and Aaron finished first and second, respectively, in the Hoosier Hills Conference Championships, the Crawford County Sectional and the Crawford County Regional.
Then last Saturday, Aidan finished first (in 15:21.1) and Aaron was seventh (15:50.9) at the Brown County Semistate.
“We were coming in today planning on kind of crushing it hard and that’s what we did, even though the results weren’t what I wanted them to be,” Aaron said afterward.
Aidan’s victory was the first for any Bulldog, boy or girl, at the semistate.
“Building up confidence has been something really huge for me this season,” he said following his sixth win of the season. “I think it’s been the consistent training and the change to some more tempo work in the training style (too), but I’ve just felt stronger. ... It’s kind of made me more adept to making moves during races and that type of stuff. I used to just get through the 5K, but now I am a lot more in control. And that’s kind of changed my racing style a little bit, so I can kind of shift and change how I want to race week-by-week depending on where and who it is. Having those options makes it a lot easier.”
After the semistate race, the Lords made their official visits to IU. On Tuesday, both announced their commitments to the Hoosiers on social media.
“We definitely had a good time on the visit,” Aidan said. “They have a good recruiting class coming in and we were definitely impressed by the visit.”
“I thought that was where I wanted to go, then after the visit it just confirmed that,” Aaron added. “I know a couple guys on the team and it was fun. It just felt right up there; I’m excited.”
The brothers say they weren’t a package deal, though.
“We talked about it and we were both just going to go to our top choice and kind of let that be,” Aaron said. “IU happened to be both of our top choice, so we’re headed up there together.”
Now the two turn their full focus to Saturday’s meet.
“A lot of things went wrong (last year),” Aidan said. “I’ve been reflecting on those things since the next day after that happened. I think it was almost a good experience because there’s a lot of things that I’m going to change going into this year that I think will set me up for a really good race.
“My goal is to kind of just race for the best place possible, race to win. I don’t want to sell myself short up there. It’s the last race of my career, so I’m just going to kind of go up there and race for the win, that’s my plan.”
“It’s been my goal all season to get Top 10. I know if I race like I did today that won’t happen,” Aaron said Saturday. “I need to fix some things up. I think if I go in with the right race plan and mindset I think I do have a good shot at getting that, so that’s the goal. It’s kind of what I’ve been working for since the beginning of the summer, so I’m excited for it.
“It is our last time putting on a New Albany jersey. We’re trying not to think about that too much and just focus on the race. It’s just another race, that’s kind of the mindset we’re going in with. ... We’re just going to try to stick to the plan and hopefully reach our goals.”