BOYS' CROSS COUNTRY: Ten runners to watch this season

The boys’ cross country season hits the ground running Saturday with several big meets across the state.
With that in mind, here are 10 local runners to watch this fall.
WILL CONWAY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The junior should be one of the top runners in the area, and possibly the state, this season.
As a sophomore he finished fourth at the Crawford County Sectional, eighth in the Crawford County Regional and seventh at the Brown County Semistate before taking 46th at the IHSAA State Finals to help the Highlanders to 11th-place in the team race.
After the season he was named Class 4A All-State honorable mention by the Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches.
BEN JACOBS, NEW ALBANY
The senior is coming off a breakout junior campaign in which he finished ninth at the sectional, 13th at the regional and 67th in the semistate.
BEN KELLY, PROVIDENCE
The senior is coming off another solid season for the Pioneers.
As a junior he finished fifth at the sectional, 15th at the regional and 52nd at the semistate.
After the season he was named 2A All-State honorable mention by the IATCCC.
AARON LORD, NEW ALBANY
The senior is one half of the Bulldogs’ twin-killing.
As a junior he took third (one spot behind his twin brother Aidan) at the sectional, fourth (one spot ahead of his brother) at the regional and 15th at the semistate before finishing 52nd at the IHSAA State Finals.
After the season he was named 4A All-State honorable mention by the IATCCC.
AIDAN LORD, NEW ALBANY
The senior is the other half of the ‘Dogs’ twin-killing.
As a junior he was second at the sectional, fifth at the regional and 20th at the semistate before placing 108th at the IHSAA State Finals.
NOAH NIFONG, FLOYD CENTRAL
The sophomore had a fine freshman season for the Highlanders.
He was sixth at the sectional, 17th at the regional and 71st at the semistate before placing 130th at state.
ALEXANDER PINCKNEY, CAI
The junior earned Class A first-team All-State honors from the IATCCC as a sophomore.
He finished 16th at the sectional, ninth at the regional and 22nd — narrowly missing a state berth — at the semistate last year.
BRIAR WEATHERFORD, BORDEN
The senior, the Braves’ only returner from last season, looks to build on a solid junior campaign.
He took 23rd at the sectional and 46th at the regional in 2021.
NATHAN WHEATLEY, FLOYD CENTRAL
The senior should continue to step up this season for the Highlanders.
As a junior, he was seventh at the sectional, 21st at the regional, 89th at the semistate and 167th at the state meet.
Others to keep an eye on: Daniel Burke (New Washington); Luca Cirincione (Floyd Central); Karson Evans (Henryville); Paul Giltner (New Washington); Drew Kelly (Providence); Mason Oakley (Charlestown); Bradley Owen (Jeffersonville); Mac Rhodes (Silver Creek); Mason Taylor (CAI); Mason Tolliver (Henryville); Keanu Wycoff (Henryville).