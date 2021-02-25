BOYS' DIVING: Floyd Central's Thomas trying for state title

FLOYDS KNOBS — Evan Thomas hopes to spring his way to a state title Saturday.
The Floyd Central senior is the No. 1 seed in the 1-meter diving competition going into the IHSAA State Finals at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.
“I just want to do how I did at regionals,” Thomas said. “I dove really consistent at regionals. It wasn’t perfect, but it was enough to get me (the) number one (seed), so that’s really all you need, just hit every dive even if it’s not perfect.”
Thomas cruised to victory in Tuesday’s Jasper Regional, compiling 560.55 points — 60 ahead of sophomore teammate Asher Gibson. It was a win highlighted by his first-ever perfect 10.
“It was a reverse twister,” Thomas said. “You twist back towards the board and hope you make it.
“I’ve been diving for six years. I’ve gotten like twenty 9.5s, never a 10. I’ve been waiting for it so long.”
Thomas’ diving career began by chance during a physical education class.
“We had free time and we got on the (diving) boards to mess around. Coach Joe (Perkins) was like, ‘Try this, try that.’ And I wasn’t really scared to do anything, so then he was like, ‘Try out for the dive team,’” Thomas recalled. “I came back that day and I’ve been diving ever since. I wasn’t very good my first two years, it took a lot of time. ... I wasn’t gifted in any way. I was the bad one on the team when I first started, but you’ve just got to keep going with it. A lot of kids drop out or give up.”
Thomas’ hard work has paid off in high school.
As a freshman he finished fourth in the Floyd Central Sectional and 14th at the regional.
As a sophomore Thomas took second at sectional, then fifth at regional to earn his first trip to the State Finals, where he was eliminated in the preliminary round.
Last season, after setting a new record at the Hoosier Hills Conference meet, Thomas won his first sectional and regional titles before placing ninth at state.
“I was ranked second going in, but I had a really bad meet, so I was happy to even get Top 10 at that point,” Thomas said. “I was doing pretty bad. I think it was my lowest score of the season.”
This season he has thrived, setting a new six-dive school record and winning his second straight sectional and regional titles. And he’s done it in spite of a knee injury that kept him out of the HHC meet.
“It’s called osteochondritis, basically a piece of my knee has broken off and is kind of floating around,” Thomas said.
That, however, is just one of several injuries Thomas has endured over his years in the sport.
“I knocked all my teeth out one year and I’ve torn ligaments in my thumb,” he said. “It’s definitely not an easy sport if you want to get good at it.”
Thomas may have surgery on his knee after the season ends.
First, though, he’ll try to become the Highlanders’ first-ever state champion in diving.
THOMAS WILL HAVE COMPANY AT STATE FINALS
Evan Thomas will have plenty of local company at the State Finals.
He'll be joined in the diving competition by teammates Asher Gibson, a sophomore, and Justin Tracy, a senior. New Albany freshman Colin Kruer will also compete.
In the swimming events, which get underway today, Floyd Central senior Marty Finerty (100-yard butterfly), New Albany junior Kaleb Kruer (50 freestyle) and Jeffersonville sophomore Evan Dickson (200 & 500 freestyle) will compete in individual events. Kruer will also compete with the Bulldogs' 200 freestyle relay team that also included Will Carlson, Matthew Bishop and Kurt Geron at last Saturday's Floyd Central Sectional.
Dickson won both of his events at last week's sectional meet.
"That was my goal, to win both, now it's onto state to see a bunch of fast people," he said then. "I just want to get a little experience. I'm hoping to get top 16 next year and then top eight my senior year."
IHSAA STATE FINALS SEEDS
Friday & Saturday at IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis
200 medley relay: 1. Franklin 1:31.82.
200 freestyle: 1. Griffin Hadley (Carmel) 1:37.93; 30. Evan Dickson (Jeffersonville) 1:46.45.
200 individual medley: 1. Cameron Luarde (Homestead) 1:47.22.
50 freestyle: 1. Brady Samuels (Delta) 20.19; 17. Kaleb Kruer (New Albany) 21.24.
Diving: 1. Evan Thomas (Floyd Central) 560.55.
100 butterfly: 1. Samuels (Delta) 47.62; 25. Marty Finerty (Floyd Central) 52.71.
100 freestyle: 1. Ethan Martin (Center Grove) 44.46.
500 freestyle: 1. Kyle Ponsler (Fishers) 4:27.02; 28. Dickson (Jeff) 4:55.89.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Hamilton Southeastern 1:24.08; 25. New Albany (Will Carlson, Matthew Bishop, Kurt Geron, Kruer, Caleb Dai, Sam Jaggers, Colin Kruer, Ben Powell) 1:29.62.
100 backstroke: 1. Will Modglin (Zionsville) 48.60.
100 breaststroke: 1. Ryan Malicki (Carmel) 55.04.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Franklin 3:05.87.