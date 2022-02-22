JASPER — Colin Kruer is a regional champion.
The New Albany sophomore scored 498.20 points — breaking his own school record — to finish first in the 1-meter diving competition at the Jasper Regional on Tuesday night.
He advances to this weekend's IHSAA State Finals, which will take place at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI. The diving preliminaries are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Saturday with the semifinals to follow. The finals are slated to begin at 1 p.m. that afternoon.
Tuesday night, Kruer bested the 18-diver field. Boonville senior Levi McKinney was second with 449.55 points while Jasper sophomore Jonathan Mitchell Mauck took third with 422.30.
The top eight finishers earn a trip to IUPUI.
JASPER REGIONAL
Tuesday night at Jasper
Top 8 advance to IHSAA State Finals
1. Colin Kruer (New Albany) 498.20; 2. Levi McKinney (Boonville) 449.55; 3. Jonathan Mitchell Mauck (Jasper) 422.30; 4. Lane Pollack (Boonville) 421.65; 5. Drake Keller (Franklin) 416.55; 6. Max Miller (Bloomington North) 403.35; 7. Kaden Vera (Evansville Reitz) 385.45; 8. Nathan Deputy (Evansville Memorial) 385.25; 9. Avery Sylvester (Martinsville) 362.75; 10. Stokes Knight (Perry Meridian) 359.40; 11. Cole Wheeler (Columbus North) 353.65; 12. Gavin Day (Columbus East) 348.90; 13. Brandon Mehringer (Jasper) 208.10; 14. Jaevyn Nikirk (Bedford NL) 207.20; 15. Austin Clark (Franklin) 197.45; 16. Oliver Headdy (Edgewood) 194.05; 17. Kaleb Brown (Seymour) 193.10; 18. Cameron Miller (Bedford NL) 146.70.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.