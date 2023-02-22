JASPER — New Albany’s Colin Kruer won his second straight regional title Tuesday night.
The junior finished first in the 1-meter diving competition of the Jasper Regional at the Jasper High School Natatorium. Over 11 dives, he compiled 467.80 points — 27.65 ahead of runner-up Nathan Deputy of Evansville Memorial.
The top eight finishers qualified for this weekend’s IHSAA State Finals. The diving preliminaries begin at 9 a.m. Saturday morning at the Indiana University Natatorium at IUPUI.
JASPER REGIONAL
Tuesday at Jasper HS Natatorium
1. Colin Kruer (New Albany) 467.80 points; 2. Nathan Deputy (Evansville Memorial) 440.15; 3. Max Miller (Bloomington North) 414.00; 4. Mitchell Mauck (Jasper) 412.50; 5. Gavin Day (Columbus East) 401.55; 6. Austin Clark (Franklin) 376.70; 7. Stokes Knight (Perry Meridian) 355.00; 8. Bo Bonnell (Castle) 352.40; 9. Skyler Jasper (Indian Creek) 329.65; 10. Hayden Black (Southport) 326.40; 11. Quinn Balcam (Edgewood) 316.05; 12. Tanner Shelton (Evansville North) 314.05.
