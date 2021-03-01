INDIANAPOLIS — Floyd Central senior Evan Thomas finished fourth in the 1-meter diving competition in the IHSAA State Finals on Saturday at the IU Natatorium at IUPUI.
Thomas tallied 516.90 points — almost 100 behind the winner, Delta senior Sam Bennett, who compiled 615.55. Fishers junior William Jansen took second with 557 while Danville sophomore Holden Higbie was third with 534.
Floyd Central sophomore Asher Gibson placed 12th with 439.85 points.
Thomas, who entered the day as the No. 1 seed, was in first-place after the morning’s five-dive preliminaries while Gibson was 11th, Floyd senior Justin Tracy 20th and New Albany freshman Colin Kruer 24th.
Thomas fell to third following the semifinals, while Gibson was 13th and Tracy 18th.
IHSAA STATE FINALSSaturday at IU Natatorium, IUPUI1. Sam Bennett (Delta) 615.55; 2. William Jansen (Fishers) 557.00; 3. Holden Higbie (Danville) 534.00; 4. Justin Thomas (Floyd Central) 516.90; 5. Lee Haywood (South Putnam) 494.15; 6. Sebastian Otero (Fishers) 484.50; 7. Porter Brovont (Eastern Greentown) 475.65; 8. Zach Ramacci (Lake Central) 465.05; 9. Vicenzo Rooker (Maconaquah) 453.50; 10. Jack Roby (Fishers) 452.50; 11. Tomas Salas (Penn) 440.85; 12. Asher Gibson (Floyd Central) 439.95.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.