JASPER — Floyd Central senior Evan Thomas won the Jasper Regional, to lead a strong showing by the Highlanders, on Tuesday night.
Thomas tallied 560.55 points — 60 ahead of his sophomore teammate Asher Gibson, who was the runner-up.
Meanwhile Floyd senior Justin Tracy finished fourth (453.35) and New Albany freshman Colin Kruer placed seventh (380.40).
All four locals qualified for the IHSAA State Finals, which begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.
IHSAA JASPER REGIONAL Tuesday night Top 8 finishers advance to IHSAA State Finals
1. Evan Thomas (Floyd Central) 560.55; 2. Asher Gibson (Floyd Central) 500.55; 3. Kumar Odenkirk (Perry Meridian) 462.40; 4. Justin Tracy (Floyd Central) 453.35; 5. Levi McKinney (Boonville) 441.65; 6. Drake Keller (Franklin) 429.95; 7. Colin Kruer (New Albany) 380.40; 8. Bennett Schmitt (Jasper) 365.75; 9. Mitchell Mauck (Jasper) 353.85; 10. Cyan Jiles (Columbus North) 352.45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.