Floyd Central senior Evan Thomas, center, captured the 1-meter diving competition at the Jasper Regional on Tuesday night. Floyd sophomore Asher Gibson, to immediate right of Thomas, took second while senior Justin Tracy finished fourth. New Albany freshman Colin Kruer placed eighth.

 Photo from Floyd Central Swimming & Diving Twitter account

JASPER — Floyd Central senior Evan Thomas won the Jasper Regional, to lead a strong showing by the Highlanders, on Tuesday night.

Thomas tallied 560.55 points — 60 ahead of his sophomore teammate Asher Gibson, who was the runner-up.

Meanwhile Floyd senior Justin Tracy finished fourth (453.35) and New Albany freshman Colin Kruer placed seventh (380.40).

All four locals qualified for the IHSAA State Finals, which begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the IU Natatorium on the campus of IUPUI.

IHSAA JASPER REGIONAL Tuesday night Top 8 finishers advance to IHSAA State Finals

1. Evan Thomas (Floyd Central) 560.55; 2. Asher Gibson (Floyd Central) 500.55; 3. Kumar Odenkirk (Perry Meridian) 462.40; 4. Justin Tracy (Floyd Central) 453.35; 5. Levi McKinney (Boonville) 441.65; 6. Drake Keller (Franklin) 429.95; 7. Colin Kruer (New Albany) 380.40; 8. Bennett Schmitt (Jasper) 365.75; 9. Mitchell Mauck (Jasper) 353.85; 10. Cyan Jiles (Columbus North) 352.45.

