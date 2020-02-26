BLOOMINGTON — Floyd Central junior Evan Thomas won the Bloomington South Diving Regional on Tuesday night.
Thomas tallied 543.45 points to beat Mooresville junior Devin Berryman by 119.85 points.
Highlanders junior Justin Tracy finished fifth with 395.70 points while Floyd freshman Asher Gibson took seventh (387.35).
All three qualify for the IHSAA State Finals. The diving preliminaries will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis.
