CARMEL — AJ Agnew and Blaine Beckort are tied for 22nd-place following the first round of the IHSAA State Finals.
The Borden senior and the Providence sophomore each fired 3-over-par 75 at Prairie View Golf Club on Tuesday.
Floyd Central, meanwhile, is 14th in the team race.
Both Agnew and Beckort, as well as all five Highlanders, will be back in action in Wednesday's final round of the two-day tournament.
Guerin Catholic senior Jacob Modleski and Valparaiso junior Aidan Gutierrez each fired a 5-under 67 to share the 18-hole lead in the 102-player field. Modleski's round included six birdies, one bogey and 11 pars while Gutierrez had seven birdies, a double-bogey and eight pars.
Fairfield sophomore Brayden Miller is two shots behind them while Zionsville senior Adam Melliere is three shots back. All totaled, 10 golfers had scores under par Tuesday.
Agnew's 37-38 round included two birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey to go along with 12 pars.
Agnew, who played the back nine first, parred his first three holes before birdieing the par-5 13th. He then ran into trouble, double-bogeying the par-4 14th and bogeying the par-3 15th before running off six straight pars. Agnew bogeyed the par-4 fourth before parring back-to-back holes. He closed out his round with a birdie on the par-5 seventh, a par on the eighth and a bogey on the par-4 ninth.
Beckort's 37-38 round included one birdie, two bogeys, one double-bogey and 14 pars.
Beckort, who played the front nine first, parred his first three holes before bogeying the par-3 fourth. He then parred five straight holes before bogeying the par-4 11th. He next sandwiched pars around a birdie on the par-5 13th to get to 1-over. However, Beckort had a double-bogey on the par-3 15th before closing his round with three pars in a row.
Led by Modleski, defending state champion Guerin Catholic carded a collective 3-over 291 and leads Westfield by only two shots. Valparaiso, led by Gutierrez, is 12 shots behind the Golden Eagles in third. Hamilton Southeastern and Bloomington South are tied for fourth with 304s.
The Highlanders are 32 shots behind Guerin Catholic in 14th.
Sophomore Josh Anderson led the way for Floyd with a 4-over 76, which has him tied for 26th. His 37-39 round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-5 13th and 13 pars.
Also for the Highlanders, senior Nathan Smith shot 79, sophomore Breck Muncy an 82 and junior Gabe Lamb an 86.
Agnew is scheduled to tee off at 8 a.m. this morning from No. 1 while Beckort is slated to go off nine minutes later. Levi Reid will be the first Floyd golfer to tee off at 9:03 a.m. from No. 10. Anderson, Muncy, Lamb and Smith will then follow in 9-minute increments.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Tuesday's first round at Prairie View GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Guerin Catholic 291, 2. Westfield 293, 3. Valparaiso 303, 4(tie). Hamilton Southeastern, Bloomington South 304, 6. Evansville North 307, 7(tie). Zionsville, Tipton 309, 9. Columbus North 310, 10. Center Grove 313, 11. Noblesville 315, 12. Leo 318, 13. Chesterton 320, 14. Floyd Central 323, 15. Homestead 325, 16. Penn 326, 17. Evansville Memorial 339, 18. Northridge 355.
Top 4 individuals: 1(tie). Jacob Modleski (Guerin Catholic), Aidan Gutierrez (Valparaiso) 67; 3. Brayden Miller (Fairfield) 69; 4. Adam Melliere (Zionsville) 70.
Area individuals: 22(tie). AJ Agnew (Borden), Blaine Beckort (Providence) 75; 26(tie). Josh Anderson (FC) 76; 46(tie). Nathan Smith (FC) 79; 64(tie). Breck Muncy (FC) 82; 84(tie). Gabe Lamb (FC) 86; 97(tie). Levi Reid (FC) 92.
