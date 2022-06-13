HENRYVILLE — Six locals will try for state titles beginning today.
Borden junior AJ Agnew and the Silver Creek quintet of Carter Smith, Luke Graston, Seth Hooe, Cody Coleman and Samuel Harris begin play this morning in the two-day IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
Agnew is scheduled to tee off from hole No. 1 at 8:18 a.m. while Graston, the first Dragon to hit driver, will go off at 9:12 a.m., also from No. 1. Graston’s teammates will follow at 9:21 (Hooe), 9:30 (Harris), 9:39 (Coleman) and 9:48 (Smith), respectively.
“My goal at the beginning of the year was to get a top-five (finish) at state, so now that we’re there we can try and accomplish that goal,” Agnew said after shooting a 4-under-par 68 to earn medalist honors at last Thursday’s Providence Regional at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Agnew tied for 33rd-place last year with a two-day total of 13-over-par 157. He fired an 84 in the first round before following that up with a 1-over 73 in the second round.
“The first nine was actually awful,” Agnew recalled last week. “I think I was 48 on the front (nine) and I was 1-over through my last 27 (holes). I couldn’t have asked for a better 27 holes.
“I feel like I have some unfinished business up there. I’m going up there and just trying to take care of everything and have two good rounds and try to place well.”
Meanwhile Silver Creek, which is making its first-ever appearance at state, has title aspirations. The Dragons, who won the Providence Sectional title and were second in the Providence Regional last week, come in ranked seventh in the state.
Creek is led by standout Smith. The senior, who has signed with Ball State University, finished third individually last year with a 3-over 147.
“(The goal is to) go as low as you can, try to win as a team, try to win as an individual and just see what happens,” Smith said.
The second round is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Prairie View.
