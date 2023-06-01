SELLERSBURG — AJ Agnew and Silver Creek warmed up for the postseason with wins in the 2023 Sectional Preview on Thursday afternoon.
Agnew, a Borden senior, fired a 4-under-68 at Covered Bridge Golf Club — site of Monday’s Providence Sectional — to claim medalist honors.
Meanwhile the sixth-ranked Dragons carded a collective 288 to finish first in the six-team event.
Floyd Central was second with a 298 — three shots ahead of Borden, which fired a school-record 301. New Albany (319), Providence (326) and Corydon Central (336) rounded out the team scoring.
Agnew, one of five golfers under par, shot a 33 on the front nine and a 35 on the back. His round included one eagle, five birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey.
He finished one shot ahead of Floyd Central’s Gabe Lamb and Providence’s Blaine Beckort and two ahead of Silver Creek’s Luke Graston and Cody Coleman.
The Dragons also received a 73 from Samuel Harris, who placed sixth, and a 75 from Evan Trester, who tied for seventh.
“Super-pleased with the rounds,” said Silver Creek coach Matt Graston, whose team posted a season-best score. “I was anxious to see how we responded to some things we worked on this week and the guys came through. I was glad to see Luke and Cody under par. We need these numbers to make a good run. Fairway finders, middle of greens and positive outlook is key for us right now.
“It’s going to be a battle Monday. Floyd is playing well and can throw in a great number like tonight so it will take a solid round to advance. (Floyd coach) Daniel (Shepherd) has them playing pretty strong right now. Great number out of Borden also and PHS and NA were right there in the mix also."
In addition to Lamb’s 69, the Highlanders also received a 75 from Nathan Smith, a 76 from Levi Reid and a 78 from Breck Muncy.
In addition to Agnew’s 68, the Braves also got a 75 from Branson Wagoner and 79s from Derek Konermann and Kylan Nash.
Rossi Hamilton led the fourth-place Bulldogs with a 76 while Blaine Hamilton added 77, Zane Hammond 79 and Ollie Dickman 87.
In addition to Beckort’s 69, Jacob Kaiser carded an 82, Caeden Uhl an 86 and Lincoln Bottorff an 89 for the Pioneers.
Hunter Schmitt shot 79 to lead the sixth-place Panthers.
The Providence Sectional is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Monday.
.
2023 SECTIONAL PREVIEW
Thursday at Covered Bridge GC
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 288, 2. Floyd Central 298, 3. Borden 301, 4. New Albany 319, 5. Providence 326, 6. Corydon Central 336.
Medalist: AJ Agnew (Borden) 68.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Agnew 68, 2(tie). Gabe Lamb (FC), Blaine Beckort (Providence) 69, 4(tie). Luke Graston (SC), Cody Coleman (SC) 70, 6. Samuel Harris (SC) 73, 7(tie). Nathan Smith (FC), Evan Trester (SC), Branson Wagoner (Borden) 75, 10(tie). Levi Reid (FC), Rossi Hamilton (NA) 76.
Silver Creek: Graston 70, Coleman 70, Harris 73, Trester 75, Seth Hooe 83.
Floyd Central: Lamb 69, Smith 75, Reid 76, Breck Muncy 78, Josh Anderson 80.
Borden: Agnew 68, Wagoner 75, Derek Konermann 79, Kylan Nash 79, Carson Jones 97.
New Albany: R. Hamilton 76, Blaine Hamilton 77, Zane Hammond 79, Ollie Dickman 87, Eli Jackson 92.
Providence: Beckort 69, Jacob Kaiser 82, Caeden Uhl 86, Lincoln Bottorff 89, John Walthers 94.
Corydon Central: Hunter Schmitt 79, Canaan Stocksdale 80, Cooper Shireman 86, Lincoln Greene 91, Landon Waynescott 93.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.