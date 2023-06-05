BOYS' GOLF: Agnew, Dragons take home sectional titles

SELLERSBURG — In his decorated prep career there has been one thing that had eluded AJ Agnew, until Monday.
The Borden senior standout beat Providence’s Blaine Beckort on the second playoff hole at Covered Bridge Golf Club to claim medalist honors in the Providence Sectional.
“It’s something I’ve always wanted to check off the list and it just so happens that on the last one I finally could get it done,” Agnew said of his first sectional title. “It feels really good to finally get it done.”
While it was the first sectional win for Agnew, it was the third in a row for Silver Creek.
The seventh-ranked Dragons carded a collective 291 to finish first and beat No. 15 Floyd Central by seven shots. Borden, led by Agnew was third with a 306 — three shots ahead of New Albany and nine better than the host Pioneers.
“I’m super proud of the guys, 291 is a good number,” said Silver Creek coach Matt Graston, whose team carded a collective 288 in last Thursday’s Sectional Preview at Covered Bridge. “We’ve had a good week this week — 288 and 291. I think we’re peaking at the right time. Last year we got it rolling a little bit earlier, so I was starting to get a little bit worried on some things, but we’ve had a good couple weeks of practices – activities, bonding together on and off the course, it’s really brought the guys together. They’re really clicking as a team. I feel like they’re really looking out for each other, got each other’s back and they’re playing well right now.”
Senior Luke Graston, the coach’s son, and sophomore Samuel Harris both shot 71 to lead the Dragons.
“It was a pretty good day,” Luke Graston said. “I was kind of steady for the most part — just one bird(ie) and the rest pars on the front nine. I had a little rough stretch coming in (on the back nine), but still managed to bring a good score together."
“I had a solid day, didn’t hit many greens, but had an eagle on hole number nine and a birdie on hole number 18 to finish it off,” said.
The top three teams, as well as the top three individuals on non-advancing squads, advance to Thursday’s Providence Regional at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
“Regional is going to be tough,” Matt Graston said. “If we take this number here I like our chances. It’s going to be a battle there again. We’ve got (No. 8) Center Grove coming down, (No. 16) Columbus North is coming down, Floyd’s playing great, it’s going to be tough to get out. At this time of the year it’s just survive (and advance), it’s just like March Madness.”
Individually, Agnew and Beckort both shot 70 in regulation.
“All day I played with Blaine, we played together, and it was back and forth all day,” Agnew said. “It got to the end and we were tied going into 18. We both birdied 18 and we looked at each other and started smiling. We knew there was a chance of a playoff, we just didn’t know until everybody was done.”
In the playoff, both birdied the first hole (No. 18) before Agnew birdied the second hole (No. 9) for the victory.
“In the playoff, I thought he had me on the first hole,” Agnew said. “He’s a great player and he hit a great shot. He put it to, I think it was around 15 (feet). ... I thought he had it and he lipped it out (with his putt). We went to the second hole and I got it done on the second hole.”
New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton tied for fifth individually with an even-par 72 to capture the second individual regional berth. Providence senior Caeden Uhl beat Christian Academy sophomore Landon Stillwell on the third playoff hole to claim the final individual regional spot after both shot 73 in regulation.
Agnew will try to defend his regional title Thursday. He fired a 4-under 68 at Champions Pointe last year to finish first individually.
“I’m excited for regional,” he said. “I feel like last year I played really well. I feel like my game right now is the best it’s ever been. So going into it I’m feeling really confident. I’ll just try to keep up my game and hopefully move on to state.”
The top three teams and the top two individuals on non-qualifying squads will earn spots in next week’s IHSAA State Finals.
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Monday at Covered Bridge Golf Club, par-72
Top 3 teams and top 3 low individuals on non-advancing squad advance to Thursday's Providence Regional
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 291, 2. Floyd Central 298, 3. Borden 306, 4. New Albany 309, 5. Providence 315, 6. Corydon Central 331, 7. Lanesville 374, 8. South Central 383, 9. North Harrison 386, 10. Christian Academy 421, 11. Jeffersonville 454, 12. Eastern 466. Clarksville, Crothersville N/A
Medalist: AJ Agnew (Borden) 70-x.
Top 5: 1. Agnew 70-x, 2. Blaine Beckort (Providence) 70, 3(tie). Luke Graston (Silver Creek) 71, Samuel Harris (Silver Creek) 71, 5(tie). Gabe Lamb (Floyd Central), Blaine Hamilton (New Albany) 72.
Top 3 individuals on non-advancing teams: Beckort (Providence) 70, B. Hamilton (New Albany) 72, Caeden Uhl (Providence) 73-x.
x — won playoff.
TEAM-BY-TEAM SCORES
Silver Creek: Graston 71, Harris 71, Seth Hooe 73, Cody Coleman 76, Evan Trester 77.
Floyd Central: Lamb 72, Breck Muncy 75, Nathan Smith 75, Josh Anderson 76, Levi Reid 81.
Borden: Agnew 70, Branson Wagoner 74, Derek Konermann 78, Kylan Nash 84, Carson Jones 91.
New Albany: B. Hamilton 72, Rossi Hamilton 76, Ollie Dickman 80, Zane Hammond 81, Eli Jackson 87.
Providence: Beckort 70, Uhl 73, Lincoln Bottorff 83, Jacob Kaiser 89, John Walthers 95.
Corydon Central: Canaan Stocksdale 78, Hunter Schmitt 79, Landon Waynescott 83, Lincoln Greene 91, Cooper Shireman 97.
Lanesville: Cade Carter 77, Landon Campbell 88, Jack Crosby 104, Thomas Drexler 105, CJ Baumgart 111.
South Central: Brady Campbell 85, Kendall Crosier 87, Logan Francis 97, Thayne McCrary 114, Lucas Kaiser 119.
North Harrison: Dawson Allen 87, Will Hedden 98, Riley Schneider 100, Carson Flickner 101, Kaleb Kellems 109.
CAI: Stillwell 73, Lucas Gillespie 84, Joshua Renfro 84.
Jeffersonville: Eli Cochrum 89, Anveer Mann 117, Peyton Meier 120, Raymond Burns 128, Connor Chenault 141.
Eastern: Gavin Bogart 105, Landon Rose 108, Cooper Logue 122, Reece Wineinger 131, Gunner Drury 135.
Clarksville: Saul Tatum 101, Lachlan Wacker 114, Garrett Skaggs 131, Gabriel Downey 136.