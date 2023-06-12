BOYS' GOLF: Agnew hoping 3rd time is the charm

SOUTHERN INDIANA — AJ Agnew is hoping the third time will be the charm.
The Borden senior standout will be making his third straight appearance in the IHSAA State Finals today. He’s scheduled to tee off at 8:09 a.m. this morning from the 10th hole at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
“I’ll just go up on Tuesday and Wednesday and try to improve on what I’ve done so far,” Agnew said after tying for fourth-place at last week’s Providence Sectional.
Agnew, Providence sophomore Blaine Beckort and Floyd Central will represent Clark and Floyd counties in the two-day tournament.
As a sophomore, Agnew tied for 33rd-place with a 13-over-par 157. Last year he shot a 9-over 153 to tie for 21st. In both of his previous appearances Agnew has struggled, by his standards, in the first round, shooting a combined 19-over 163. However, he has shot a 3-over 147 in the final rounds.
He enters his final state tourney feeling good.
“I think I’m playing the best I’ve ever played,” he said after earning medalist honors at the Providence Sectional.
Beckort, meanwhile, will be among the first players to tee off today. He’s slated to go off at 8 a.m. from hole No. 1.
“I just hope to go up there and put together two good rounds,” the Providence Regional medalist said last week.
The 15th-ranked Highlanders are hoping to make some noise as well in their first appearance at the state finals since 2019. They boast a very balanced lineup.
“Pretty much anybody can show up and be the leader, we have a lot of talent one through five,” Floyd Central coach Daniel Shepard said.
Junior Levi Reid will be the first Highlander to tee off. He’s slated to go off at 8:18 a.m. from No. 1. His teammates Josh Anderson, Nathan Smith, Gabe Lamb and Breck Muncy will follow in 9-minute increments.