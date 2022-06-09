BOYS' GOLF: Agnew, Silver Creek qualify for state

HENRYVILLE — There were smiles aplenty for Borden’s AJ Agnew and the Silver Creek Dragons on Thursday afternoon.
That’s because Agnew was the individual medalist while Creek took second-place in the team race in the Providence Regional.
Agnew fired a 4-under-par 68 at Champions Pointe Golf Club. He was the only one of the 118 players in the red.
“It was a really good day, the ball-striking was pretty much as perfect as I could ask for,” the junior said. “I was just trying to hit as many greens as possible and let the putting work, and do its thing, and just have fun.”
He advances to next week’s IHSAA State Finals, which are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel. He’ll be joined by the Dragons, who earned their first-ever team berth at state.
Second-ranked Bloomington South shot 292 to claim the team title while No. 7 Silver Creek was 12 shots back with a 304.
“I’m super-pumped for the guys,” Dragons head coach Matt Graston said. “This has been our ultimate goal, to get to state. We all knew we had the horses, it was just a matter of getting everybody on the same page mentally and game-wise as well. They’ve been clicking the last couple of weeks.”
Creek missed qualifying for the state finals by five shots last year.
“We have been working for this for the past two years,” said Silver Creek senior Carter Smith, who advanced to the state as an individual last season. “We came up just short last year. It’s been a long ride, it’s been a fun ride and we played pretty well as a team today. Everyone came together and we’re really excited for next week.”
Jasper edged sixth-ranked, and defending state champion, Center Grove 306-307 for third place. Floyd Central finished fifth with a season-best 313. Borden, led by Agnew, placed ninth.
The top three teams and the five low individuals from non-advancing squads qualified for state.
Agnew tied for fifth at last year’s regional with an even-par 72. He was four shots better Thursday thanks to one eagle, seven birdies and five bogeys.
“I was pretty happy to finally breakthrough on my home turf and shoot a good round,” said Agnew, who matched his best round ever at Champions Pointe.
He now sets his sights on bettering last year’s tie for 33rd-place at state.
“It actually means a lot because I feel like I have some unfinished business up there,” Agnew said. “I’m going up there and just trying to take care of everything and have two good rounds and try to place well.”
Smith shot a 3-over 75 to lead a very balanced attack for the Dragons.
“Our best score was a 75, our worst score was a 78, we were all just right there,” he said. “It was a really strong team effort today.
Juniors Seth Hooe and Luke Graston each shot 76 while sophomore Cody Coleman, the medalist at Monday’s Providence Sectional, added a 77 and freshman Samuel Harris a 78 for Creek.
“We had a couple of’em that struggled early and came back and held up strong,” Coach Graston said. “Luke and Seth really kind of pulled through for us on the front nine, keeping us in there. Seth shot 39 and Luke 37. ... I’m really pumped about seeing those two come up big right there.”
Junior Nathan Smith shot 77 to lead the fifth-place Highlanders. Sophomore Gabe Lamb and freshman Josh Anderson shot 78 apiece while fellow frosh Breck Muncy rounded out the team’s score with an 80.
Two other locals played as individuals. Providence freshman Blaine Beckort shot a 78, which included a 1-under 35 on the front nine, while Charlestown senior Alex Wright closed out his career with an 85.
PROVIDENCE REGIONAL
Thursday at Champions Pointe GC, Henryville
Team scores: 1. Bloomington South 292, 2. Silver Creek 304, 3. Jasper 306, 4. Center Grove 307, 5. Floyd Central 313, 6. Columbus North 316, 7. Greenwood Christian 319, 8. Austin 323, 9. Borden 326, 10. Bedford NL 327, 11(tie). Franklin, Bloomington North, Madison 338, 14. Columbus East 340, 15. Forest Park 342, 16. Springs Valley 351, 17. Greensburg 357, 18. Scottsburg 370.
Medalist: AJ Agnew (Borden) 68.
Top 5: Agnew (Borden) 68, Happy Gilmore (Bl. South) 72, Luke Schapprd (Jasper) 72, Drew Rowen (Center Grove) 72, Nick Bellush (Bl. South) 73.
Top 5 individuals on non-advancing teams: Agnew (Borden) 68, Rowen (Center Grove) 72, Luke Schneider (Col. North) 74, x-Ian Reed (Greenwood Christian) 75, x-Williams Davis (Col. North) 75. x—won playoff
Silver Creek: Carter Smith 75, Seth Hooe 76, Luke Graston 76, Cody Coleman 77, Samuel Harris 78.
Floyd Central: Nathan Smith 77, Gabe Lamb 78, Josh Anderson 78, Breck Muncy 80, Levi Reid 83.
Borden: Agnew 68, Branson Wagoner 81, Kylan Nash 82, Derek Konermann 95, Cruz Martin 98.
Providence: Blaine Beckort 78.
North Harrison: Tanner Fravel 78, Cole Hergenrather 81.
Charlestown: Alex Wright 85.