CARMEL — AJ Agnew closed out his prep career in fine fashion.
The Borden senior standout shot a final-round 2-over-par 74 at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel to tie for 16th-place in the IHSAA State Finals and achieve All-State status. Agnew, who tied for 33rd at state as a sophomore and tied for 21st last year, finished the two-day tourney with a 5-over 149.
"I think I've had a pretty remarkable career throughout my years," he said. "I couldn't really ask for anything more."
Providence sophomore Blaine Beckort tied for 31st, and also earned All-State recognition.
Meanwhile Floyd Central finished 14th in the team race.
After shooting a 3-over 75 Tuesday, Agnew's 36-38 second round included a birdie, three bogeys and 14 pars. Agnew, who started on No. 1, parred his first six holes before birdieing the par-5 seventh. He then parred No. 8 before bogeying the par-4 ninth to get back to even-par.
On the back nine, Agnew bogeyed the 10th before recording five pars in a row. He then bogeyed the par-4 16th before closing out his round — and career — with back-to-back pars.
"Both days were the same old thing — a lot of pars, a lot of boring golf," said Agnew, who recorded 26 pars (which tied for fourth-most in the field) over the two days. "Which isn't a bad thing, it's just frustrating when the putts don't go in."
Guerin Catholic junior Leo Wessel fired a 5-under 67 Wednesday to follow up his first-round 71 and finish with a 6-under 138 to earn the individual state title. He was three shots ahead of Westview sophomore Silas Haarer, Guerin senior Jacob Modleski and Leo junior Justin Hicks. Haarer, who was one of Agnew's playing partners Wednesday, fired a final-round-best 6-under 66.
"It was fun to watch," Agnew said. "We were rooting him on."
Beckort, who along with Agnew was tied for 22nd after the first round, posted a 39-40 second round. It included two birdies, seven bogeys, a double-bogey and eight pars. Beckort, who also began on No. 1, parred his first five holes before double-bogeying the par-3 sixth. He bounced back with a birdie on the par-5 seventh before closing the front nine with back-to-back bogeys.
Beckort began the back nine with a par before bogeying the next five holes. He then parred 16 and 17 before ending his round on a high note, by birdieing the par-5 18th.
Guerin Catholic edged Westfield by two strokes to claim its second straight state title. The Golden Eagles finished with a two-day total of 13-over 589 while the Shamrocks carded a collective 591.
Hamilton Southeastern (600), Bloomington South (607) and Evansville North (612) rounded out the top five. The Highlanders followed up their first-round 323 with a 319 Wednesday.
Sophomore Josh Anderson tied for 37th to lead the way for Floyd. He followed up his first-round 76 with a final-round 79, which was highlighted by four birdies.
Also for the Highlanders, senior Nathan Smith tied for 47th, junior Gabe Lamb tied for 70th, sophomore Breck Muncy tied for 78th and junior Levi Reid finished 91st.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
Wednesday's final round at Prairie View GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Guerin Catholic 291-298—589 (+13); 2. Westfield 293-298—591 (+15); 3. Hamilton Southeastern 304-296—600 (+24); 4. Bloomington South 304-303—607 (+31); 5. Evansville North 307-305—612 (+36); 6. Zionsville 309-305—614 (+38); 7. Noblesville 315-303—618 (+42); 8(tie). Leo 318-308—626 (+50), Valparaiso 303-323—626 (+50); 10(tie). Tipton 309-320—629 (+53), Center Grove 313-316—629 (+53); 12. Columbus North 310-321—631 (+55); 13. Homestead 325-311—636 (+60); 14. Floyd Central 323-319—642 (+66); 15. Chesterton 320-330—650 (+74); 16. Penn 326-336—662 (+86); 17. Evansville Memorial 339-328—667 (+91); 18. Northridge 355-328—683 (+107).
Top 5 individuals: 1. Leo Wessel (Guerin Catholic) 71-67—138 (-6); 2(tie). Silas Haarer (Westview) 75-66—141 (-3), Jacob Modleski (Guerin Catholic) 67-74—141 (-3), Justin Hicks (Leo) 71-70—141 (-3); 5. Aidan Gutierrez (Valparaiso) 67-75—142.
Local individuals: T-16. AJ Agnew (Borden) 75-74—149 (+5); T-31. Blaine Beckort (Providence) 75-79—154 (+10); T-37. Josh Anderson (FC) 76-79—155 (+11); T-47. Nathan Smith (FC) 79-79—158 (+14); T-70. Gabe Lamb (FC) 86-77—163 (+19); T-78. Breck Muncy (FC) 82-86—168 (+24); 91. Levi Reid (FC) 92-84—176 (+32).
