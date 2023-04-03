BOYS' GOLF: Agnew wins Fuzzy afor 2nd straight year

SELLERSBURG — AJ Agnew got his senior season off to a solid start, while also giving his mother a memorable birthday present, Saturday.
The Borden standout shot a 1-over-par 73 at Covered Bridge Golf Club to earn medalist honors for the second straight year in the Fuzzy Zoeller Invitational, which was played on the birthday of his mother, Michelle.
“I’m really happy to get the win for her, give her a present for her birthday,” Agnew said with a smile afterward.
But it wasn’t easy. Agnew, like all of the players in the field, had to deal with blustery playing conditions in the annual season-starting event. Wind gusts often had the flag sticks bending in all kinds of different directions and even blew over the golf bags of Agnew and one of his playing partners, Silver Creek’s Luke Graston, at one point.
“It was definitely a grind,” Agnew said. “The wind was a tough factor today.
“(I was) just sticking to the fundamentals of what I know and trusting my swing — trusting I’d go low and just knowing (the ball) will go where I want it to go.”
Agnew’s round included one birdie (on the par-3 third), two bogeys (at the par-4 Nos. 11 and 13) and 15 pars. He was 1-under on the front nine and 2-over on the back.
“I was pretty pleased with the front nine, (going) bogey-free,” said Agnew, who tied for 21st at the IHSAA State Finals last year. “On the back nine I got a little shaky on a few holes, and then brought it back to steady for the last few holes and parred out.”
Agnew actually narrowly missed a birdie, which would’ve put him at even-par, on the 18th hole.
“I hit a really good approach shot, the wind was howling,” he said. “I hit it to about 6 or 7 feet and then just left it on the edge (of the hole) for the birdie. It didn’t fall and I tapped in for the par.”
Evansville North, which was ranked No. 6 in the Indiana High School Golf Coaches Association’s preseason poll, took home the team title with a 312 — 11 ahead of No. 5 Silver Creek and 13 in front of No. 4 Bloomington South. Seventeenth-ranked Floyd Central finished fourth, thanks to its fifth-player score, with a 331 — the same number as Gibson Southern.
Borden (338), Evansville Mater Dei (358), Providence (361), New Albany (368) and South Spencer (376) rounded out the top 10 in the 15-team event.
The victorious Huskies were led by Brody Sorrell’s 74. Meanwhile the runner-up Dragons were paced by sophomore Evan Trester, the team’s No. 5 player, with a 77.
“I’m really proud of Trester on his round,” Silver Creek head coach Matt Graston said. “I love seeing a 77 out of the five-slot. He bailed us out some today. I was pumped to see him post that (score); it’s going to be a battle for slots all year.”
Samuel Harris added an 81, Luke Graston an 82 and Cody Coleman an 83 for the Dragons.
“It was a good day overall,” Coach Graston said. “The scores across the board, for the most part, were higher than normal. It’s kind of something to be expected today with the winds. Brutal conditions, just the worst I’ve ever been a part of. It was just tough getting balls to hold greens, to stop, stay on line — a little bit of everything. The kids really struggled on judging yardages. They had a lot of factors today that made it difficult.
“I’m proud of the number we put up. We were kind of hoping for a little bit lower, but 323 out of the gate — I’m happy with that, especially with the conditions. We’ve got room to improve a little bit.”
The Dragons also hope to improve on last season’s finish, which saw them tie for fourth at the IHSAA State Finals.
“We have some pretty big goals,” Graston said. “Last year going to state was our big goal and we got that. It was nice to get up on the podium, but the guys have a goal of getting to the top this year. They’re really working hard at it. … These guys got a little taste of state last year and they’re a little bit hungrier.”
The fourth-place Highlanders were led by Gabe Lamb’s 79. Breck Muncy (82), Josh Anderson (83) and Levi Reid (87) rounded out Floyd’s score while Nathan Smith (96) helped his team win the tiebreaker for fourth.
The eighth-place Pioneers were paced by sophomore Blaine Beckort’s 77.
The ninth-place Bulldogs were led by junior Blaine Hamilton, who tied for fifth individually with a 77.
Several local squads will be back in action this Saturday in the Floyd Central Invitational.
FUZZY ZOELLER INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Covered Bridge Golf Club; 6,400 yards, par-72
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 312, 2. Silver Creek 323, 3. Bloomington South 325, 4. Floyd Central 331-x, 5. Gibson Southern 331, 6. Borden 338, 7. Evansville Mater Dei 358, 8. Providence 361, 9. New Albany 368, 10. South Spencer 376, 11. Corydon Central 386, 12. Evansville Central 423, 13. Scottsburg 439, 14. North Harrison 450, Austin INC.
x —won fifth-player tiebreaker.
Medalist: AJ Agnew (Borden) 73,
Top 10 individuals: 1. Agnew 73, 2. Peyton Blackard (Gibson Southern) 74-x3. Brody Sorrell (Evansville North) 74, 4. Happy Gilmore (Bloomington South) 76, 5 (tie). Blaine Hamilton (New Albany), Evan Trester (Silver Creek), Blaine Beckort (Providence), Luke Johnston (Evansville North) 77, 9. Connor Byon (Bloomington South) 78, 10 (tie). Gabe Lamb (Floyd Central), Ottie Droste (Gibson Southern) 79.
x—won playoff.
Corydon Central: Canaan Stocksdale 87, Landon Waynescott 95, Hunter Schmitt 97, Cooper Shireman 107, Dylan Adams 113.
Floyd Central: Lamb 79, Breck Muncy 82, Josh Anderson 83, Levi Reid 87, Nathan Smith 96.
Evansville Mater Dei: Josh Fenwick 86, Kurt Denning 89, Zach Schroeder 91, Jim Doepker 92, Caden Willett 102.
Austin: Landon Smith 81, Trenton Vires 102, Landon Keith 138.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton, 77, Rossi Hamilton 85, Zane Hammond 102, Eli Jackson 104.
North Harrison: Will Hedden 93, Dawson Allen 103, Carson Flickner 125, Riley Schneider 129, Kaleb Kellems 143.
Providence: Beckort 77, Caeden Uhl 82, John Walthers 99, Lincoln Bottorff 103, Luke Banet 117.
Silver Creek: Trester 77, Samuel Harris 81, Luke Graston 82, Cody Coleman 83, Seth Hooe 86.
Bloomington South: Gilmore 76, Byon 78, Nick Bellush 84, Colton Watson 87, Noah Spicer 87.
Evansville Central: Hunter Riggs 90, Boston Sterrs 107, Owen Hart 111, Liam Garling 115, Isaac Valencia 140.
Evansville North: Sorrell 74, Luke Johnston 77, Griffin Sohn 80, Peyton Butler 81, Luke Price 86.
Borden: Agnew 73, Branson Wagoner 86, Derek Konermann 88, Kylan Nash 91, Carson Jones 105.
Scottsburg: Dare Bowles 88, Meade McNeely 112, Evan Davidson 114, Jacob June 125, Braelyn Kleehammer 131.
Gibson Southern: Blackard 74, Droste 79, William Redden 85, Mitchell Gilles 93, Lucas Emery 95.
South Spencer: Cade Schiff 85, Britten Gee 93, Isaac Wittman 98, Andrew Boultinghouse 100, Zach Hamilton 102.
Individuals: Aidan Allen (Floyd Central) 92, Quinn Wheatley (Silver Creek) 93, Jacob Kaiser (Providence) 102.