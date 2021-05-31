HENRYVILLE — Henryville's Westin Allen earned medalist honors while Silver Creek placed second at Saturday's Legends of Providence Invitational.
Third-ranked Center Grove claimed the team title with a collective 292 — eight shots better than No. 10 Silver Creek. Seventh-ranked Bloomington South (304), 11th-ranked Columbus North and No. 15 Floyd Central (327) rounded out the top five.
Meanwhile Allen, a senior, fired a 6-under-par 66 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to take top individual honors.
"Westin has been playing great the past few weeks and this was an awesome round!" Hornets head coach Robin Embry said. "I'm very happy for him!"
Sam Davidson added an 81 for Henryville.
"Sam played really well, but stacked up a few too many bogeys on the back," Embry said. "Our two seniors have played well all season!"
Carter Smith led the runner-up Dragons with a 68 while Cody Coleman carded a 71. Seth Hooe (78) and Luke Graston (83) rounded out Creek's team score.
"All of our guys had some shots here or there that they left out on the course, but overall we are very happy with 300 and second place," Dragons coach Matt Graston said. "We have to remain mentally positive and confident in the way we are playing right now. We are about spot-on where we wanted to be and about the time we wanted to be there. It’s golf, though, so anything can happen at any time to change things around, especially if you don’t keep working at it. We have a little fine-tuning to do with each player, but the guys are working hard on things to get there by postseason. They seem pretty locked-in on their goals."
Nathan Smith led the fifth-place Highlanders with a 78 while Ben Howell and Gabe Lamb each added an 82. Jacob Bowman fired an 85 to round out Floyd's score.
Borden placed eighth in the team race with a 339. The Braves were paced by sophomore A.J. Agnew, who fired a 1-over 73. Branson Wagoner added an 84 for Borden.
New Albany was led by Ryan Crum's 78 while freshman Blaine Hamilton added an 88.
John Walthers paced the host Pioneers with a 90.
LEGENDS OF PROVIDENCE INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Champions Pointe GC, par-72
Team scores: Center Grove 292, Silver Creek 300, Bloomington South 304, Columbus North 316, Floyd Central 327, Bedford NL 330, Bloomington North 332, Borden 339, Madison 345, Evansville Mater Dei 348, Jasper 351, New Albany 354, Columbus East 366, Henryville 366, Providence 388, Providence B 434.
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 66.
Silver Creek: Carter Smith 68, Cody Coleman 71, Seth Hooe 78, Luke Graston 83, Isaac Hinton 94.
Floyd Central: Nathan Smith 78, Ben Howell 82, Gabe Lamb 82, Jacob Bowman 85.
Borden: A.J. Agnew 73, Branson Wagoner 84, Hayden Smith 91, Derek Konermann 91, Connor Holmes 107.
New Albany: Ryan Crum 78, Blaine Hamilton 88, Lukas Knoy 90, Zane Hammond 98.
Henryville: Allen 66, Sam Davidson 81, Trenton Vires 104, Caleb Harter 115, J.D. Michaels 122.
Providence: John Walthers 90, Carson Heldman 95, Victor Beeler 100, Caedan Uhl 103, Lincoln Bottorff 104.
Providence B: Drew Juliot 99, Kaiser Weston 105, Evan Scott 111, Allen Kruer 119, Samwise Garcia 121, Grant Dierking 129.
