LACONIA — Henryville's Westin Allen earned medalist honors, but Borden won a quad-match Thursday afternoon at Chariot Run Golf Club.
Allen shot 2-over-par in a match that was shortened to six holes by rain to lead the Hornets, who were 27-over-par.
The Braves, paced by Branson Wagoner's 3-over-par score, were 23-over. Also for Borden, Hayden Smith was 6-over while Derek Konermann and Connor Holmes were each 7-over.
Also for Henryville, Trenton Vires was 6-over, Caleb Carter was 9-over and Sam Davidson was 10-over.
"It was a bit wet, but we hung in there," Hornets coach Robin Embry said. "It was good to see our three and four spots score better today. Sam had a rough outing, but he’ll bounce back. Westin continues to score consistently. We’ll keep working to go lower."
BORDEN 23-OVER-PAR, HENRYVILLE 27-OVER, SOUTH CENTRAL 72-OVER, NEW WASHINGTON INC.
Thursday at Chariot Run GC, par-36
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 2-over-par.
Borden: Branson Wagoner 3-over, Hayden Smith 6-over, Derek Konermann 7-over, Connor Holmes 7-over, Carson Jones 15-over.
Henryville: Allen 2-over, Trenton Vires 6-over, Caleb Carter 9-over, Sam Davidson 10-over.
South Central: Collin Cunningham 10-over, Austyn Thompson 18-over, Austin Merion 21-over, Grant Day 23-over.
New Washington: Jacob Curry 12-over.
