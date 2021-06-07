BOYS' GOLF: Allen helps Hornets to regional berth

MADISON — Led by medalist Westin Allen, Henryville finished in third at Monday's Madison Sectional.
Allen fired an even-par 72 at Sunrise Golf Course to lead the Hornets, who carded a collective 343.
Austin won its first sectional title with a 320, two shots ahead of the host Cubs. The Eagles, Madison and Henryville advance to Thursday's Providence Regional.
"I’m very happy for what these young men have accomplished. We’re very pleased to have earned the opportunity to represent our school and community at the IHSAA regional," Hornets head coach Robin Embry said. "Westin continues to play very well and it was great to see him become the sectional medalist!"
Sam Davidson added a 79, Trenton Vires a 90 and J.D. Michael a 102 to round out Henryville's team score.
"Sam carded another really good round. He and Westin have had very nice senior seasons," Embry said. "Trenton’s improvement has been consistent and he shot another good score today. The biggest difference for us today — we got a competitive fourth score. We knew if we could get something near 100 we’d be in the hunt. Last week it was Caleb (Harter), carding 50 as we posted 168. Today it was J.D.! Our third and fourth scores were very good today. We didn’t play particularly well on the front. However, knowing we were just a stroke from third, gave us confidence. We played the back well last week and again today."
Xander Morris fired a 90 to lead Charlestown, which placed ninth.
.
MADISON SECTIONAL
Monday at Sunrise GC, par-72
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 72.
Team scores: 1. Austin 320, 2. Madison 322, 3. Henryville 343, 4. Scottsburg 352, 5. Southwestern 357, 6. Jennings County 366, 7. Switzerland County 367, 8. Shawe Memorial 370, 9. Charlestown 395, 10. Rising Sun 452.
Top 5: Allen (Henryville) 72, Luke Ommen (Madison) 75, Landon Smith (Austin) 76, Austin Kramer (Southwestern) 77, Jackson Lynch (Madison) 78.
Individuals on non-advancing teams: Kramer (Southwestern) 77, Landon Gricius (Scottsburg) 81, Bryce Wrightsman (Switzerland County) 82.
Austin: Smith 76, Garrison Barton 79, Josh Gabbard 79, Jake Campbell 86, Parker Bruce 94.
Charlestown: Xander Morris 90, Alex Wright 95, Andrew Martens 104, Trey Brison 106, Connor Aaron 127.
Henryville: Allen 72, Sam Davidson 79, Trenton Vires 90, J.D. Michael 102, Caleb Harter 117.
Jennings County: Brett Silvey 86, Jack George 89, Jake Grider 95, Chad Gasper 96, Tanner Stearns 105.
Madison: Ommen 75, Jackson Lynch 78, Clayton Benkert 83, Burk Shelley 86, Mitchell Liter 90.
New Washington: Jacob Curry 116.
Rising Sun: Ethan Titkemeyer 106, Nate Elliott 107, Brady Works 114, Brogan Radcliff 125.
Scottsburg: Gricius 81, Derek Rockey 84, Caden Richardson 92, Kody Clancy 95, Jacob Graham 108.
Shawe Memorial: Eli Turner 85, Charlie Liter 90, Davis Grote 97, Christian Whitham 98.
Southwestern: Kramer 77, Foster Mefford 87, Matt Mingione 94, Bill Tingle 99, Logan Williams 120.
Switzerland County: Wrightsman 82, Austin Wolf 88, Jacob Williams 98, Evan Bosaw 99, Adrian Armstrong 108.