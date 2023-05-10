SEYMOUR — Aidan Allen earned medalist honors to lead Floyd Central to victory in a three-way match against Hoosier Hills Conference rivals Seymour and Jennings County on Tuesday afternoon.
Allen fired a 37 at Shadowood Golf Course to lead the Highlanders, who carded a collective 155 — 20 better than the host Owls and 33 ahead of the Panthers.
Gabe Lamb and Levi Reid each added 39s while Breck Muncy fired a 40 to round out Floyd’s team score.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 155, SEYMOUR 175, JENNINGS COUNTY 188
Tuesday at Shadowood GC
Medalist: Aidan Allen (FC) 37.
Floyd Central: Allen 37, Gabe Lamb 39, Levi Reid 39, Breck Muncy 40, Nathan Smith 42, Josh Anderson 47.
