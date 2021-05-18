HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Westin Allen, Henryville rolled to victory over Lanesville in a dual match Tuesday.
The senior fired an even-par 36 to pace the Hornets, who carded a collective 174 — 74 shots ahead of the Eagles — at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Allen's round included four birdies, two pars, two bogeys and one double-bogey.
Sam Davidson added a 40, Trenton Vires a 45 and Caleb Harter a 53 to round out Henryville's team score.
"We're getting close to carding a 160-something round for nine holes, a significant improvement from where we were several weeks ago," Hornets coach Robin Embry said. "Westin caught a couple of tough breaks on the last two holes or he was going to be well under par again. Sam is shooting good scores and Trenton and Caleb continue to improve. We just need to clean up our short game a bit. I'm happy for the guys. They've been working at it!"
HENRYVILLE 174, LANESVILLE 248
Tuesday at Champions Pointe GC, par-36
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 36.
Henryville: Allen 36, Sam Davidson 40, Trenton Vires 45, Caleb Harter 53, JD Michaels 68.
Lanesville: Griffin Lucas 51, Landon Campbell 64, John Morgan 64, Cole Fisher 69, Will Mersmann 71.
