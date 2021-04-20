Golf Regional-10 (copy)

Henryville’s Westin Allen reads a green during the Providence Regional tournament two years ago at Champions Pointe Golf Course. Allen, now a senior, will lead the Hornets this season.

 News and Tribune file photo

SEYMOUR — Westin Allen earned medalist honors to lead Henryville to a win at Trinity Lutheran on Monday. 

Allen fired a 4-over-par 40 to lead the Hornets, who carded a collective 196 — 16 shots better than the Cougars. 

Sam Davidson added a 43 for Henryville. 

"We're consistently getting two good scores. However, we need to get our other two scores a bit lower," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "We've got several days of practice this week which should help for our matches next week."

HENRYVILLE 196, TRINITY LUTHERAN 212     

Monday at Shadowood GC, par-36

Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 40.

Henryville: Allen 40, Sam Davidson 43, Trenton Vires 50, Caleb Harter 63. 

Trinity Lutheran: Jacob Sabotin 41, Caleb Williams 54, Kade Hill 58, Preston Kavener 59, Zephyr Wilson 60. 

Medora: Braxton McCoy 62. 

