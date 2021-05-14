LACONIA — Led by medalist Westin Allen, Henryville won a quad-match at Chariot Run Golf Club on Thursday afternoon.
Allen fired a 4-under-par 32 for the Hornets, who carded a collective 175. The senior's nine-hole round included an eagle, three birdies and one bogey.
"Westin has played well all season and his putter heated up today. He fired a very nice round," Henryville coach Robin Embry said.
Charlestown was second with a 212 while Lanesville took third (236) and South Central fourth (249).
Sam Davidson added a 42 and Trenton Vires a 48 for the Hornets.
"Sam's game wasn't quite where he wanted, but he managed a good score. Trenton shot a decent score and knows he can be a bit better," Embry said. "Caleb (Harter) continues to improve. He's hoping to break 50 soon. J. D. (Michaels) joined us a few weeks ago and is gaining some experience. We'll keep working to improve."
Alex Wright paced the Pirates with a 48 while Trey Brison and Connor Aaron both fired 53.
HENRYVILLE 175, CHARLESTOWN 212, LANESVILLE 236, SOUTH CENTRAL 249
At Chariot Run GC, par-36
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 32.
Henryville: Allen, Sam Davidson 42, Trenton Vires 48, Caleb Harter 53, J.D. Michaels 66.
Charlestown: Alex Wright 48, Trey Brison 53, Connor Aaron 53, Zander Morris 58, Andrew Martens 60, Michael Gillooly 61.
Lanesville: Griffin Lucas 55, Landon Campbell 57, Cole Fisher 61, John Morgan 63, Will Mersmann 72.
South Central: Collin Cunningham 54, Austin Marion 60, Grant Day 65, Austyn Thompson 70.
