FLOYDS KNOBS — Blaine Beckort’s putting was on-point Saturday.
The Providence sophomore shot a 2-under-par 70 at Valley View Golf Club to earn medalist honors in the Floyd Central Invitational.
“Ball-striking really wasn’t there for me, but putting definitely made up for everything,” Beckort, the only golfer to finish under par, said following his round, which was highlighted by one eagle and five birdies.
On the strength of his putter, Beckort shot a 1-over 37 on the front nine and a 3-under 33 on the back.
His front nine included two birdies and three bogeys. On the back nine, Beckort had two bogeys, three birdies and an eagle on the 18th hole.
Third-ranked Evansville North carded a collective 313 to take the team title. Castle was second with a 316 while No. 14 Columbus North took third with a 317. Fifth-ranked Silver Creek finished fourth with a 320 while the host Highlanders were fifth with 330.
The Dragons were led by Cody Coleman, who shot a 5-over 77 to finish sixth individually. Also for Creek, Samuel Harris shot 80, Seth Hooe 81 and Evan Trester 82 to round out the team’s score.
Additionally, Borden was ninth, New Albany 10th and Providence took 12th.
The Braves were led by standout AJ Agnew. The senior shot an 82 to cap off a long day that began on the baseball diamond for the multi-sport athlete. Agnew pitched five no-hit innings in the first game of a doubleheader against Clarksville. In that contest he was hit by a pitch in three at-bats and also took a line-drive off the ankle while he was on the mound.
Breck Muncy shot a 78 to place seventh and lead the host Highlanders’ A squad.
The Bulldogs were led by the Hamiltons, who aren’t related. Blaine Hamilton fired an 81 while Rossi Hamilton added an 82 and Zane Hammond an 85 for New Albany.
FLOYD CENTRAL INVITATIONAL
Saturday at Valley View GC; 6,911 yards, par-72
Team scores: 1. Evansville North 313, 2. Castle 316, 3. Columbus North 317, 4. Silver Creek 320, 5. Floyd Central 330, 6. Madison 331, 7. Cathedral 332, 8. Bedford NL 340, 9. Borden 345, 10. New Albany 346, 11. Columbus East 347, 12. Providence 350, 13. Floyd Central B 364, 14. Seymour 375, 15. Corydon Central 380, 16. Floyd Central C 390, 17. Scottsburg 394.
Medalist: Blaine Beckort (Providence) 70.
Top 10: 1. Beckort (Providence) 70, 2. Brayden Lambourne (Castle) 72, 3. Luke Johnston (Evansville North) 73, 4. William Davis (Columbus North) 75, 5. Johnny Leahman (Cathedral) 76, 6. Cody Coleman (Silver Creek) 77, 7. Breck Muncy (Floyd Central) 78, 8(tie). Landon True (Madison), Tyler Wilkins (Columbus North), Jett Jones (BNL) 79.
Borden: AJ Agnew 82, Derek Konermann 83, Branson Wagoner 89, Kylan Nash 91, Carson Jones 92.
Corydon Central: Canaan Stocksdale 81, Hunter Schmitt 92, Landon Waynescott 102, Cooper Shireman 105, Lincoln Greene 107.
Floyd Central A: Breck Muncy 78, Josh Anderson 83, Levi Reid 84, Gabe Lamb 85, Nathan Smith 87.
Floyd Central B: Ashton Bass 89, Aidan Allen 89, Wyatt Juliot 93, Noah Graf 93, Andy Frazer 102.
Floyd Central C: Jaren Yankowy 90, Hayden Libs 96, James McKown 100, Hayden Zimmerman 104, Maverick Potts 107.
Jeffersonville: Eli Cochrum 92, Peyton Meier 128, Raymond Burns 134, Jackson Fried NC, Connor Chenault NC.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 81, Rossi Hamilton 82, Zane Hammond 85, Ollie Dickman 98, Eli Jackson 99.
Providence: Beckort 70, John Walthers 92, Caeden Uhl 93, Lincoln Bottorff 95, Jacob Kaiser 101.
Silver Creek: Cody Coleman 77, Samuel Harris 80, Seth Hooe 81, Evan Trester 82, Luke Graston 85.
Area individuals: Quinn Wheatley (Silver Creek) 102, Cameron Kirtley (Silver Creek) 103, Luke Banet (Providence) 109.
