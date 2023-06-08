BOYS' GOLF: Beckort claims regional medalist honors

HENRYVILLE — There were no back-nine blues for Blaine Beckort this time around.
Last year the Providence then-freshman made the turn in the Providence Regional at Champions Pointe Golf Club at 1-under-par. However, he ran into trouble on the back nine and fell short of earning a spot in the IHSAA State Finals.
On Thursday, the sophomore finished the front nine at Champions Pointe with a 2-under 34.
“I made the turn feeling good,” Beckort said. “And I was not wanting (what happened last year) to happen again.”
It didn’t. Beckort shot an even-par 36 on the back nine — seven shots better than last year — to finish with a 2-under 70 and earn Providence Regional medalist honors, along with a spot in next week’s IHSAA State Finals.
The top three teams and the top two individuals on non-advancing squads earned berths in the state tournament, which will be Tuesday and Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
“I’m excited for it,” Beckort said. “I just hope to put two good rounds up.”
His 18-hole round Thursday featured four birdies and two bogeys.
“My ball-striking, it was pretty good,” he said. “I missed a couple putts, two 4-footers, but everything else was really solid.”
“That was a great round,” said Borden senior standout AJ Agnew, who beat Beckort on the second playoff hole to capture medalist honors in Monday’s Providence Sectional at Covered Bridge Golf Club.
Agnew earned the second individual qualifying spot for state. Last year’s regional medalist shot an even-par 72 to tie for fourth. His 37-35 round featured one birdie, one bogey and 16 pars.
“I was just pretty steady all day,” Agnew said. “I couldn’t get any putts to drop, left a lot on the lip, but I had a lot of tap-ins.”
Still, it was good enough for him to earn his third straight trip to the State Finals.
“It’s good to get out, survive and advance,” said Agnew, who tied for 21st at state last year and tied for 33rd in 2021. “Now I’ll just go up on Tuesday and Wednesday and try to improve on what I’ve done so far.”
Eighth-ranked Center Grove carded a collective 292 to take home the team title. The Trojans were led by Brady Schier and Nathan Springer, both of whom shot 71.
Fifteenth-ranked Floyd Central was second with a 300 while No. 16 Columbus North shot a 303 — one shot ahead of No. 7 Silver Creek — to claim the final team berth for state. Madison (321) rounded out the top five. The Cubs were followed by Franklin (322), Roncalli (322), Borden (323), Columbus East (326) and Shelbyville (342).
For the Highlanders, it marks their first time qualifying for state since 2019.
“I’m unbelievably proud of my players,” Floyd head coach Daniel Shepard said. “They stepped up to the pressure that regionals will put on you. They definitely played to their talent-level and ability.”
Sophomore Josh Anderson led the way for the Highlanders with an even-par 72. Senior Nathan Smith shot 74, sophomore Breck Muncy 76 and junior Gabe Lamb 78 for Floyd, which has come on strong at the end of the season.
“We overcame some adversity we had at the beginning of the year to get here,” Shepard said. “They shared a goal, lifted each other up and played for one another. I’d say that’s the big key, just being there for each other.”
PROVIDENCE REGIONAL
Thursday at Champions Point GC, par-72
Top 3 teams and 2 individuals on non-advancing squads advance to next week’s IHSAA State Finals
Team scores: 1. Center Grove 292, 2. Floyd Central 300, 3. Columbus North 303, 4. Silver Creek 304, 5. Madison 321, 6. Franklin 322, 7. Roncalli 322, 8. Borden 323, 9. Columbus East 326, 10. Shelbyville 342, 11. Connersville 348, 12. Richmond 352, 13. Jennings County 354, 14. Centerville 362, 15. Scottsburg 365.
Top 5 individuals: 1. Blaine Beckort (Providence) 70, 2(tie). Brady Schier (Center Grove), Nathan Springer (Center Grove) 71, 4(tie). Brody Holubar (Center Grove), AJ Agnew (Borden), Josh Anderson (Floyd Central) 72.
Top 2 individuals on non-advancing teams: 1. Beckort (Providence) 70, 2. Agnew (Borden) 72.
LOCAL TEAMS
Floyd Central: Josh Anderson 36-36—72, Nathan Smith 36-38—74, Breck Muncy 39-37—76, Gabe Lamb 38-40—78, Levi Reid 45-41—86.
Silver Creek: Cody Coleman 37-36—73, Seth Hooe 36-39—75, Samuel Harris 35-41—76, Evan Trester 41-39—80, Luke Graston 42-42—84.
Borden: AJ Agnew 37-35—72, Branson Wagoner 36-41—77, Kylan Nash 43-43—86, Carson Jones 43-45—88, Derek Konermann 44-47—91.
LOCAL INDIVIDUALS
Blaine Beckort (Providence) 34-36—70.
Caeden Uhl (Providence) 39-40—79.
Blaine Hamilton (New Albany) 40-40—80.