LACONIA — Led by medalist Blaine Beckort, Providence won a seven-team match Tuesday afternoon.
Beckort fired a 1-under-par 35 at Chariot Run Golf Club to pace the Pioneers, who carded a collective 152 — a season-best. That was 24 shots better than runner-up Lanesville. Host South Central shot 191 to take third while Trinity Lutheran finished fourth with 224. Henryville, New Washington and Medora fielded incomplete squads.
Also for Providence, Jacob Kaiser added 38, Caeden Uhl 39 and Lincoln Bottorff 40 to round out the team’s score.
Matthew Arthur fired a 49 to lead the Mustangs’ three.
Henryville’s Logan Holland also shot a 49.
PROVIDENCE 152, LANESVILLE 176, SOUTH CENTRAL 191, TRINITY LUTHERAN 224, HENRYVILLE INC., NEW WASHINGTON INC., MEDORA INC.
Tuesday at Chariot Run GC; par-36
Medalist: Blaine Beckort (Providence) 35.
Providence: Beckort 35, Jacob Kaiser 38, Caeden Uhl 39, Lincoln Bottorff 40, John Walthers 45.
Henryville: Logan Holland 49.
New Washington: Matthew Arthur 49, Devan Dachenhausen 60, Noah Thompson 63.
