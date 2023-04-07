CORYDON — Borden shot a nine-hole school-record to win a four-way match Thursday afternoon.
The Braves carded a collective 158 at Old Capital Golf Club. Christian Academy was second with a 167 while the host Panthers were third (171) and South Central fourth (196).
Borden’s Derek Konermann was the medalist with a 1-over-par 37. Senior standout AJ Agnew added a 38 while Branson Wagoner fired a 40 and Kylan Nash a 43 for the Braves.
Landon Stillwell led the runner-up Warriors with a 39 while Lucas Gillespie added a 40. Elijah Brace contributed a 43 and Joshua Renfro a 45 to round out CAI’s team score.
.
BORDEN 158, CAI 167, CORYDON CENTRAL 171, SOUTH CENTRAL 196
At Old Capital GC, par-36
Medalist: Derek Konermann (Borden) 37.
Borden: Konermann 37, AJ Agnew 38, Branson Wagoner 40, Kylan Nash 43, Carson Jones 51, Ryan Leftwich 60.
CAI: Landon Stillwell 39, Lucas Gillespie 40, Elijah Brace 43, Joshua Renfro 45, Reagan Lanum 65.
Corydon Central: Hunter Schmitt 39, Canaan Stocksdale 41, Lincoln Greene 45, Landon Waynescott 46, Dylan Adams 46, Cooper Shireman 55.
South Central: Logan Francis 46, Kendall Crosier 48, Briar Coffman 51, Brady Campbell 51, Grant Day 56, Austyn Thompson 68.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.