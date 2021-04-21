FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist A.J. Agnew, Borden won a tri-match against Floyd Central and Jeffersonville on Tuesday at Valley View Golf Club.
Agnew fired a 2-over-par 38 to pace the Braves, who carded a collective 164.
“We haven’t shot a score like that in awhile,” Borden coach Duane Potts said. “I was super-proud of my team.”
The Highlanders, who played their junior varsity team, were 20 shots back in second while the Red Devils shot 200.
Also for the Braves, Branson Wagoner fired a 40, Hayden Smith a 42 and Derek Konermann a 44.
Chris Jennings led Floyd with a 42 while Charley Williams paced Jeff with a 43.
.
BORDEN 164, FLOYD CENTRAL 184, JEFFERSONVILLE 200
Tuesday at Valley View GC; par-36
Medalist: A.J. Agnew (Borden) 38.
Borden: Agnew 38, Branson Wagoner 40, Hayden Smith 42, Derek Konermann 44, Shawn Condon 50, Connor Holmes 55.
Floyd Central: Chris Jennings 42, Landon Fuller 44, Cameron Carpenter 46, Jacob Bowman 47, Levi Reid 47, Wyatt Juliot 48.
Jeffersonville: Charley Williams 43, Zander O’Neal 48, Blake Brunson 52, Shawn Cecil 57, Blake Johnson 66.
