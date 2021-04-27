Borden Braves

HENRYVILLE — Borden edged Madison and Henryville in a tri-match Monday afternoon at Champions Pointe Golf Course. 

A.J. Agnew fired a 2-over-par 38 to lead the Braves, who carded a collective 180 — one ahead of the Cubs and 10 better than the Hornets. 

Henryville's Westin Allen earned medalist honors with a 1-under 35. The senior's round included four birdies, three pars, a bogey and a double-bogey. 

Also for Borden, Branson Wagoner fired a 41 and Hayden Smith a 48. 

Trenton Vires chipped in with a 46 for the Hornets while Sam Davidson posted a 47. 

Clayton Benkert led Madison with a 39. 

.

BORDEN 180, MADISON 181, HENRYVILLE 190

Monday at Champions Pointe GC, par -36

Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 35. 

Borden: A.J. Agnew 38, Branson Wagoner 41, Hayden Smith 48, Derek Konermann 53, Connor Holmes 56, Shawn Condon 60. 

Madison: Clayton Benkert 39, Jackson Lynch 45, Brayden Ricketts 48, Burk Shelley 49, Nate Hamby 54. 

Henryville: Allen 35, Trenton Vires 46, Sam Davidson 47, Caleb Harter 62. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you