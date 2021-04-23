LACONIA — With four scores of 45 or less, North Harrison won a five-way match at Chariot Run Golf Club.
Tanner Fravel fired a 2-over-par 38 to lead the Cougars, who carded a collective 170 — nine ahead of Corydon Central. The runner-up Panthers were led by medalist Hunter Schmitt, who shot an even-par 36. Borden took third (194) while Jeffersonville finished fourth (196).
Hayden Smith paced the Braves with a 44 while Branson Wagoner shot 46.
Charley Williams fired a 41 to lead the Red Devils
NORTH HARRISON 170, CORYDON CENTRAL 179, BORDEN 194, JEFFERSONVILLE 196, SOUTH CENTRAL INC.
Thursday at Chariot Run, par-36
Medalist: Hunter Schmitt (Corydon) 36.
Borden: Hayden Smith 44, Branson Wagoner 46, Derek Konermann 52, Shawn Condon 52, Connor Holmes 56.
Jeffersonville: Charley Williams 41, Zander O'Neil 48, Blake Brunson 49, Shawn Cecil 58, Blake Johnson 64.
North Harrison: Tanner Fravel 38, Cole Hergenrather 41, Cole Fisher 43, Dawson Allen 45, Austin Reynolds 48, John Seitz 53.
Corydon: Schmitt 36, Alex Boman 43, Canaan Stocksdale 46, Cooper Shireman 54, Seth Johnson 58, Grant Shartzer 64.
South Central: Collin Cunningham 49, Grant Day 62, Austyn Thompson 67.
STARS DOWN 'DOGS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Led by medalist Colten Girgis, Bedford North Lawrence topped New Albany in a dual match Thursday at Valley View Golf Club.
Girgis fired a 40 to lead the Stars, who shot 173 — 15 better than the Bulldogs.
Ryan Crum and Lukas Knoy each carded 44 for New Albany.
BEDFORD NL 173, NEW ALBANY 188
Thursday at Valley View GC
Medalist: Colten Girgis (BNL) 40.
Bedford NL: C. Girgis 40, Jett Jones 43, Jackson Jones 45, Trevin Hutchinson 45, Ramzi Girgis 47, Camden Andrick 48, Dylan Endris 49, Ryan Cobb 49.
New Albany: Ryan Crum 43, Lukas Knoy 43, Blaine Hamilton 51, Zane Hammdon 51.
