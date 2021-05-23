HENRYVILLE — Borden won its first Southern Athletic Conference title Saturday.
The Braves carded a collective 335 at Champions Pointe Golf Club. Henryville, which had won the team championship in 15 of the previous 16 years, was second with a 361. Lanesville (417) took third and South Central (503) fourth while New Washington fielded an incomplete team.
Hornets senior Westin Allen earned medalist honors with a 2-under-par 70. He shot a 2-over 38 on the front nine and a 4-under 32 on the back. His round included five birdies, 11 pars, one bogey and one double-bogey.
Borden's A.J. Agnew was second with a 74 while Henryville's Sam Davidson and Borden's Branson Wagoner tied for third with 79 each.
"As much as I like to win, I'm happy for (Borden) coach (Duane) Potts and his group. They've put in a lot of work over the past few years and shot their best score of the season today," Henryville coach Robin Embry said. "We've struggled the entire year to get four good scores. Westin has been playing great the past couple of weeks and put on a clinic today on the back nine. Sam played really well and knows he can go even lower. Trenton (Vires) had a rough front nine, then played well on the back. Caleb (Harter) struggled most of the day, but he kept a good attitude and kept trying."
.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Champions Pointe GC; par-72
Team scores: 1. Borden 335, 2. Henryville 361, 3. Lanesville 417, 4. South Central 503, 5. New Washington INC.
Medalist: Westin Allen (Henryville) 70.
Top six individuals: 1. Allen 70, 2. A.J. Agnew (Borden) 74, 3 (tie). Sam Davidson (Henryville), Branson Wagoner (Borden) 79, 5. Hayden Smith (Borden) 87, 6. Maverick Belden (Lanesville) 89.
Henryville: Allen 70, Davidson 79, Trenton Vires 93, Caleb Harter 119, J.D. Michaels 121.
Borden: Agnew 74, Wagoner 79, Smith 87, Derek Konermann 95, Conner Holmes 99.
Lanesville: Belden 89, Griffen Lucas 102, Ty Tidstrom 112, Landon Campbell 114, Cole Fisher 130.
New Washington: Jacob Curry 121.
South Central: Collin Cunningham 104, Grant Day 130, Austin Marion 131, Austyn Thompson 138.
.
FLOYD FINISHES 2ND BY 1 SHOT
SEYMOUR — Floyd Central finished second, by one shot, to Bedford North Lawrence in Saturday's Hoosier Hills Conference Championships.
The Stars carded a collective 314 to edge the 14th-ranked Highlanders by a stroke at the Shadowood Golf Course. New Albany placed sixth and Jeffersonville seventh.
Madison's Luke Ommen earned medalist honors, firing a 73 — one better than Floyd's Christian McIntosh. Floyd Central's Ben Howell took third with a 75.
Sam Stewart (82) and Judson Dukes (84) rounded out the Highlanders' team score.
Ryan Crum paced the Bulldogs with a 76 while Charley Williams led the Red Devils with a 78.
.
HOOSIERS HILLS CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Saturday at Shadowood GC, Seymour
Team scores: 1. Bedford NL 314, 2. Floyd Central 315, 3. Madison 332, 4. Seymour 342, 5. Columbus East 343, 6. New Albany 345, 7. Jeffersonville 359, 8. Jennings County 385.
Medalist: Luke Ommen (Madison) 73.
Top 10 individuals: 1. Ommen (M) 73, 2. Christian McIntosh (FC) 74, 3. Ben Howell (FC) 75, 4. Colten Girgis (BNL) 76, 5. Ryan Crum (NA) 76, 6. Owen Marshall (S) 77, 7. Jett Jones (BNL) 78, 8. Charley Williams (J) 78, 9. Camden Andrick (BNL) 79, 10. Kody Reynolds (CE) 80.
Floyd Central: McIntosh 74, Howell 75, Sam Stewart 82, Judson Dukes 84, Gabe Lamb 85.
New Albany: Crum 76, Lukas Knoy 84, Zane Hammond 92, Blaine Hamilton 93.
Jeffersonville: Williams 78, Blake Brunson 89, Skylar Steier 92, Xander O'Neal 100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.