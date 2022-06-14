CARMEL — Cody Coleman and the Silver Creek Dragons are in the state title hunt.
The Creek sophomore shot an even-par 72 in the first round of the IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel on Tuesday. He’s one shot off the pace heading into today’s final round.
Meanwhile the seventh-ranked Dragons carded a collective 312 and are in fifth — 13 shots behind leader Guerin Catholic, which shot 299 — in the team standings. Westfield is four shots behind the Golden Eagles in second while Bloomington South is third (308) and Hamilton Southeastern (311) fourth.
“Three hundred twelve is a little higher than we hoped for coming out of the gate. I was hoping to see something in the 305 area, but we aren’t out of it at 312,” Silver Creek coach Matt Graston said. “We had five double bogeys and a triple. Those six holes stung and were tough to recover from.”
The second, and last, round is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. this morning.
Guerin Catholic senior Connor McNeely leads the 100-player field with a 1-under-par 71. Coleman and Fort Wayne Carroll senior Hunter Melton both shot 72 to sit one shot back.
Coleman, who started on the first hole, shot a 35-37 in his round.
“Cody, with an even-par 72, was a big boost for us,” Graston said. “I was impressed with his comeback birdie on 14 after taking a double on 13. He’s been so dialed in mentally since Coach (Andrew) Grantz met with us. He’s having fun and playing like he did last year for us.”
Senior Carter Smith and junior Luke Graston both shot 6-over 78s to back Coleman’s 72. They are in a tie for 30th-place.
“Luke came up big today as well with a 78. He’s been clutch for us in the postseason,” Coach Graston, his father, said. “It’s such a great feeling to have the opportunity to coach your son in a State Finals stage, and to see him come through makes it even better.”
Freshman Samuel Harris added an 84 and junior Seth Hooe an 85 for the Dragons.
“The guys are having fun and enjoying the ride,” Graston said. “It’s such an awesome experience. Hopefully we can come out and fire something sub-300 and make a good run at the title — 295 is our goal.”
“Regardless of what happens, I have never been more proud of one of my teams than I have with this group. These guys have worked hard all year and we’ve traveled all over the state every weekend to play the best teams in the state to help us get ready for this stage. I like our spot.”
Borden junior AJ Agnew fired a 7-over 79 and enters today tied for 38th. Agnew struggled on the front nine, firing a 44, but rebounded on the back with a 35. Agnew is scheduled to tee off at No. 10 at 8:18 a.m. this morning.
Luke Graston is slated to be the first Dragon off the tee at 9:12 a.m. The other Dragons will follow in this order: Hooe (at 9:21), Harris (at 9:30), Coleman (at 9:39) and Smith (at 9:48).
.
IHSAA STATE FINALS
First-round Tuesday at Prairie View GC, Carmel
Team scores: 1. Guerin Catholic 299, 2. Westfield 303, 3. Bloomington South 308, 4. Hamilton Southeastern 311, 5. Silver Creek 312, 6. Warsaw 319, 7. Valparaiso 321, 8(tie). Evansville North, Cathedral, Noblesville 323, 11(tie). Jasper, Leo 329, 13. Covenant Christian 332, 14. Penn 334, 15. Evansville Memorial 358.
Top 5: 1. Connor McNeely (Guerin Catholic) 71; 2(tie). Cody Coleman (Silver Creek), Hunter Melton (FW Carroll) 72; 4(tie). Adam Melliere (Zionsville), Peyton Blackard (Gibson Southern), Caleb Schnarr (Jasper), Ray Filter (Crown Point) 73.
Silver Creek: 2(tie). Coleman 72; 30(tie). Luke Graston, Carter Smith 78; 67(tie). Samuel Harris 84; 73(tie). Seth Hooe 85.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.