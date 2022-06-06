SELLERSBURG — Led by medalist Cody Coleman, Silver Creek captured its second straight sectional title Monday afternoon.
The sophomore shot a 1-under-par 71 — he was the only golfer in the red — at Covered Bridge Golf Club to lead the seventh-ranked Dragons, who carded a collective 305, to a first-place finish in the Providence Sectional.
“It feels amazing,” Coleman said. “I’m glad for all the boys, especially (freshman) Samuel (Harris) and (senior) Carter (Smith) — it’s Carter’s last year and Samuel’s first year — that we get a sectional title under our belts.”
Floyd Central was second with a 324 while Borden took third with a 331. Providence and North Harrison each fired 340, but the Pioneers finished fourth thanks to their fifth-player score. New Albany was one shot back in sixth while Jeffersonville placed ninth with a 438.
The top three teams, and the top three individuals on non-qualifying squads, advance to Thursday’s Providence Regional, which is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. at Champions Pointe Golf Club.
Silver Creek shot a 306 to claim its first sectional title last year. This year, the Dragons beat that by one behind Coleman.
“It felt really good to shoot under par today,” he said. “I needed it for a little bit of a confidence booster, but I feel like I just stayed focused the whole time and knew that it was probably going to take even (par), or better, to win medalist today, and that was my goal.”
Coleman shot a 1-over 37 on the front nine and a 2-under 34 on the back.
“I was hitting fairways, hitting greens, making some putts, everything kind of clicked together today, which is what I needed,” he said.
“It’s great to see him back at that level,” Silver Creek head coach Matt Graston said of Coleman. “He played there a lot last year. He had some struggles this year and just wasn’t quite there with his game. I think he’s really spot-on with his game right now, and mentally too.”
Also for the Dragons, Harris shot 76, Smith a 77 and junior Luke Graston an 81 to round out the team’s score.
“I’m happy for the guys,” Coach Graston said. “We started off hot this year, then we hit a stretch where we kind of struggled for a little while. The last four rounds have been a good little comeback for the guys. They’ve been working hard on it, mentally, more than anything — getting themselves square mentally and in a good mindset while they’re out there playing, getting through some tough times on the course. I think they’ve really made some great strides here the last couple weeks.”
Providence freshman Blaine Beckort finished three shots behind Coleman in second place overall. North Harrison’s Tanner Fravel took third with a 75 while Borden junior AJ Agnew and Harris each shot 76 to tie for fourth.
Freshman Levi Reid shot a 77 to lead the runner-up Highlanders while sophomore Gabe Lamb fired a 78 and freshman Josh Anderson an 80.
In addition to Agnew’s score, the third-place Braves also received an 81 from Branson Wagoner, an 86 from freshman Kylan Nash and an 88 from sophomore Derek Konermann to earn the program’s first-ever regional berth.
New Albany’s Blaine Hamilton and Rossi Hamilton each shot 82 to lead the sixth-place Bulldogs.
Silver Creek finished fifth (the top three teams qualified for the IHSAA State Finals) at last year’s regional. The Dragons have higher hopes for Thursday.
“The goal is to just make it out,” Coleman said. “We didn’t make it out last year, unfortunately. This year (the goal) is just to make it out. It’d be nice to win, but our goal’s to make it out and make it to state.”
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Monday at Covered Bridge GC, par-72
Team scores: 1. Silver Creek 305, 2. Floyd Central 324, 3. Borden 331, 4. Providence 340, 5. North Harrison 340, 6. New Albany 341, 7. Corydon Central 363, 8. Lanesville 414, 9. Jeffersonville 438, 10. South Central 462.
Medalist: Cody Coleman (Silver Creek) 71.
Top 5: 1. Coleman (SC) 71, 2. Blaine Beckort (Providence) 74, 3. Tanner Fravel (North Harrison) 75, 4 (tie). AJ Agnew (Borden) 76, Samuel Harris (SC) 76.
Top 3 individuals advancing without a team: Beckort (Providence) 74, Fravel (North Harrison) 75, Cole Hergenrather (North Harrison) 77.
Silver Creek: Coleman 71, Samuel Harris 76, Carter Smith 77, Luke Graston 81, Seth Hooe 84.
Floyd Central: Levi Reid 77, Gabe Lamb 78, Josh Anderson 80, Breck Muncy 89, Nathan Smith 90.
Borden: Agnew 76, Branson Wagoner 81, Kylan Nash 86, Derek Konnermann 88, Cruz Martin 98.
Providence: Beckort 74, John Walthers 85, Caeden Uhl 86, John Walthers 95, Jacob Kaiser 99.
North Harrison: Fravel 75, Hergenrather 77, Austin Reynolds 91, Dawson Allen 97, Johnathon Seitz 100.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 82, Rossi Hamilton 82, Zane Hammond 88, Johnathan Clifton 89, Chase Walters 90.
Corydon Central: Canaan Stocksdale 83, Hunter Schmitt 90, Alex Boman 94, Seth Johnson 96, Cooper Shireman 107.
Lanesville: Maverick Belden 90, Landon Campbell 96, Thomas Drexler 110, Carter Moore 118, Cole Fisher 124.
Jeffersonville: Xander O’Neal 91, Nicholas Reagan 100, Shawn Cecil 122, Bradley Owen 125.
South Central: Brady Campbell 103, Collin Cunningham 105, Grant Day 119, Austyn Thompson 135.
Clarksville: Garrett Skaggs 138.
