SELLERSBURG — Led by medalist Cody Coleman, Silver Creek won a four-way match Friday.
Coleman carded a 1-under-par 71 at Covered Bridge Golf Club to lead the Dragons, who carded a collective 300. Floyd Central finished second with a 325 while New Albany was third (339) and Providence placed fourth (347).
Also for the Dragons, Carter Smith shot a 74, freshman Samuel Harris a 76 and Luke Graston a 79.
The runner-up Highlanders were led by Gabe Lamb's 77. Levi Reid added an 80, Nathan Smith an 81 and Josh Anderson an 87.
Blaine Hamilton led the third-place Bulldogs with a 76 while Rossi Hamilton added a 78.
Freshman Blaine Beckort paced the fourth-place Pioneers with a 1-over 73.
.
SILVER CREEK 300, FLOYD CENTRAL 325, NEW ALBANY 339, PROVIDENCE 347
Friday at Covered Bridge GC, par-72
Medalist: Cody Coleman (Silver Creek) 71.
Silver Creek: Coleman 71, Carter Smith 74, Samuel Harris 76, Luke Graston 79, Seth Hooe 84.
Floyd Central: Gabe Lamb 77, Levi Reid 80, Nathan Smith 81, Josh Anderson 87, Breck Muncy 89.
New Albany: Blaine Hamilton 76, Rossi Hamilton 78, Johnathan Clifton 89, Chase Walters 96, Zane Hammond 101.
Providence: Blaine Beckort 73, Caeden Uhl 90, John Walthers 91, Lincoln Bottorff 93, Jack Kaiser 98.
