HENRYVILLE — Led by medalist Henry Ashley, Madison won a three-way match against Borden and Henryville on Monday afternoon.

Ashley fired an even-par 36 at Champions Pointe Golf Club to lead the way for the Cubs, who carded a collective 159 — 10 shots better than the Braves. The Hornets didn’t field a full team.

Branson Wagoner and Kylan Nash each fired 40 to lead Borden. Nash’s round was highlighted by a birdie on the par-4 ninth.

Logan Holland had a 48 to lead Henryville’s two-man team.

MADISON 159, BORDEN 169, HENRYVILLE INC.

At Champions Pointe GC, par-36

Medalist: Henry Ashley (Madison) 36.

Madison: Ashley 36, Landon True 39, Clayton Benkert 42, Luke Barron 42, Jackson Lynch 45.

Borden: Branson Wagoner, Kylan Nash 40, Derek Konermann 42, Carson Jones 47, Ryan Leftwich 62, Joseph Renners 62.

Henryville: Logan Holland 48, Eli Higdon 57.

